KINGSTON — After collecting a conference title, the Alpena Lady Leopards were hoping to pick up a district tournament title to go with it.
On Friday night at Kingston, Alpena broke through on the Lady Yellow Jackets and claimed a 65-50 win.
The tide was turned in the first quarter. Alpena broke the game open in the last 2 minutes of the period.
Renee Pittman started the scoring in the game. The Kingston guard hit a trey to put the Lady Yellow Jackets ahead, 3-0.
Amelya Cook hit Alpena's first points and a basket by Alex Hill gave the Lady Leopards a 4-3 advantage.
Pittman struck again from the outside, but a bucket from Annie Armer of Alpena tied the contest at 6.
Cook completed a three-point play. That gave Alpena a 9-6 advantage. The Lady Leopards never trailed again.
Mellia Johnson hit a field goal for Kingston, but Desiree Dietrich drained a trey.
Johnson scored again for Kingston to make it 12-10.
Alpena then ended the last eight points of the frame.
Cook started the run then Katherine Rodas hit the next Alpena shot. Hill scored her second bucket of the game and Cook finished the run with two free throws to help Alpena double up Kingston after the first period, 20-10.
Bodas drained an Alpena trey to start the second period to complete an 11-0 run.
Kingston put the next five points on the board. Brooke Villines scored the first point with a free throw. Johnson then scored the next points. She then ended the run with a pair of free throws.
Alpena moved ahead by 15 points in the second period, but Kingston pushed back scoring an 8-2 run with Pittman hit a deuce while Johnson and Cheyenne Cannon each drained a trey to make it a 33-24 Alpena lead at halftime.
The Lady Leopards started the second half with a 12-2 run and moved ahead of Kingston, 54-31, with one period of play left.
Kingston pulled within 13 points after Libbie Johnson had a steal and a layup for the Lady Yellow Jackets.
That was as close as they could get.
Alpena will be back in action on Wednesday night on its home court in the Class 1A Region 1 Tournament. The team will play St. Paul at 4 p.m.
Kingston plays on Thursday in the tournament at 7 p.m. against Scranton.
Leading the Leopards in scoring was Cook with 25 points. Dietrich added 16, Hill 12, Rodas 11, Emma Johnson three and Armer two.
Mellia Johnson scored 24 points for Kingston. Pittman added 11, Libbie Johnson six, Hannah Johnson five, Cannon three and Villines one.
