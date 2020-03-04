PEARCY — Finishing strong after a slow start can right the ship and keep a team in the ballgame for a chance to win.
On Tuesday night at Wolf Arena in the opening round of the Class 1A State Basketball Tournament held at Lake Hamilton High School, Alpena kept their season alive with a 55-47 win over the Lady Warriors of Ouachita. Alpena advances to a 1 p.m. Friday contest against the winner of Rural Special and Hillcrest.
The first quarter was a slow start for both teams as the score was tied 2-2 after 3 minutes of action. Ouachita then scored eight unanswered points before Alex Hill picked a pass on defense for Alpena and kicked the ball ahead to Desi Deitrich for a layup.
After a free throw from the Lady Warriors, Ouachita held an 11-4 lead at the end of the first period.
Ouachita’s size advantage in the post was an issue the Lady Leopards addressed during the first break.
“I told the girls we can’t win by playing the way we’re playing,” Alpena head coach Larry McKinney responded to what early adjustments were made. “We had to go to a zone with our size. Out of the zone, we did a good job on the post, but were a little slow covering the outside.”
Hill, the 5-9 junior guard, took over the second quarter offensively by scoring all nine of her first-half points in the frame as well as dishing out five assists as the Lady Leopards picked up the defensive intensity and pushed the ball on offense for scores in transition.
Hill was finding the passing lanes through the second period with a pair of assists to Katherine Rodas in the paint and another by threading the needle through the defense to Emma Johnson for a score at the basket to spark an 11-0 run. Hill also knocked down a 3 from the right wing during early in the quarter as the Lady Leopards began their push to get back in the ball game.
Trailing, 18-13 with 2:39 left in the second period, Alpena finished the first half on that double-digit run. Hill’s assist to Johnson was the first score of the run followed by four-straight free throws from Hill to give Alpena its first lead of the game. Amelya Cook drained her first 3 of the game followed by Hill earning a steal on defense and finding Deitrich down the court for a bucket.
The halftime score was a 24-20 advantage in favor of the Lady Leopards.
“If we are scoring well, then everything picks up. We are a little quicker on defense and better mentally.” McKinney commented. “They picked it up and it helped out a lot. They realized they needed to play smarter and a little bit harder. They are an intelligent group of kids.”
Cook scored the first five points of the third period, but Ouachita found its range from behind the arc and took a 29-28 lead midway through the frame.
After drawing a charge on defense by Hill, Deitrich buried a 3 from the right corner to put Alpena back ahead.
The Lady Warriors responded with a three-point play that was quickly relinquished after Hill dribbled around a double team for an open layup at the rim before the end of the third to give Alpena a 33-32 edge entering the fourth period.
Alpena dominated the final 8 minutes as Hill scored nine points including 5-of-6 at the foul line. Cook began the period with a 3-pointer after a cross-court pass from Deitrich.
Alpena’s final run of the game contributed nine unanswered points midway through the quarter including six from Hill, a jumper by Deitrich and a charity shot from Cook.
Deitrich and Rodas scored the final seven points of the game for Alpena. Hill split the full-court press on back-to-back possessions and finished with an assist to Rodas and Deitrich in the final 2 minutes.
Ouachita managed some easy scores in the final minute as Alpena had the game put away.
Deitrich finished the game at the foul line with a score and the Lady Leopards were able to dribble out the ball to run the remaining seconds off the clock to advance to the second round with a 55-47 win over Ouachita.
“I’m proud of the girls,” McKinney reflected. “We didn’t play our best, but we still won.”
Three players finished in double-figures for Alpena. Hill put together 18 points on the night. Cook finished with 15, Deitrich 14, Rodas six and Johnson two.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.