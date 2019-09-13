ALPENA — For the first serve there was no question about the outcome of the volleyball match at Alpena.
The Lady Leopards flexed their muscles early as Alpena rolled to a 25-10, 25-13, 25-10 win over Mulberry.
Alpena jumped to an early 6-1 lead in the first set. Alex Hill had a kill to start the match scoring. That was followed by two kills from Ashlyn Usery.
Usery then recorded a tip that was followed by a tip from Kayleigh Armer.
Alpena never pulled away until it served the last nine points of the contest.
Mckenzie Lewin was behind the service line and put down two aces in the stretch while Armer had a kill and a tip and Desiree Dietrich scored on a tip.
Mulberry had a serving streak of four in a row during the second set that brought the visitors to within, 15-10.
Alpena then took charge and rallied for a 10-3 finish to the set.
Reanna Sisco had a kill that moved her to the back line. There she added an ace to roll the score to 20-11.
Armer and Anniston Armer had a kill each and Dietrich an ace to finish the set.
In the final set Alpena had doubled up Mulberry, 12-6. Alpena then rolled collecting three kills in the last five points — two by Usery and one by Dietrich — to complete the match.
Leading Alpena was Kayleigh Armer with five kills, four tips and three aces. Usery had four kills and one tip; Lewen three aces and one kill; Hill two kills, one tip and one ace; Dietrich one kill, one tip and one ace; Sisco one kill and two aces; and Anniston Armer one kill.
