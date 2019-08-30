ALPENA — After a trip to the semifinals of the Class 2A State Volleyball Tournament last season, the Lady Leopards have a different look this season.
Despite the home team wearing the grey uniforms, there was no grey area as to who was the better team on Thursday in a 2A-West matchup with Decatur.
Alpena defeated the Lady Bulldogs in straight sets, 25-16, 25-19, 25-8.
In junior high action, the Junior Lady Leopards claimed a two-set win over their opponent, 25-18, 25-12.
Alpena took control in the early goings of the first set. Kayleigh Armer scored the first Lady Leopard point with a kill assisted by teammate Desiree Deitrich. Deitrich followed with an ace from the service line.
After a hitting error from Decatur, Armer began her rotation from the line put together three-straight aces to give Alpena an 8-3 advantage.
Decatur made a short run before Alpena went on an even longer string of points.
Alex Hill added three kills and an ace to complement a pair of assists from Deitrich during a 10-1 breakaway by Alpena to take a 19-7 edge.
Decatur took advantage of the next five vollies due to errors and netted balls to get within, 19-12.
Deitrich then worked from behind the line to lead the Lady Leopards to set point after an ace.
Decatur then took control of the serve and narrowed the gap slightly to a 24-16 mark before Armer made a lunging attack on the ball with a backwards hit that found the hardwood on the other side of the net for the winning point to take the first set for Alpena.
The second set was the closest of the match.
Decatur held a 5-4 advantage after trading points with Alpena, but it would prove to be their last lead of the set.
Deitrich added another assist to Hill for a kill that followed with another Armer ace to give Alpena an 8-5 lead.
Both teams flipped through the service rotation Deitrich took to the line after a tip by Hill to give the Lady Leopards a 21-19 edge.
Armer added a kill and Deitrich sent a pass to Amelia Cook for a kill before Decatur’s next hit landed out of bound to give Alpena its second set win, 25-19.
The third set went quickly.
A 3-3 tie turned into a 15-4 lead for Alpena with junior Mckenzie Lewin at the service line. The run included a Cook kill that was assisted by Deitrich. Armer also added a kill, a tip and block for points. Lewin contributed two aces during the run.
Decatur managed four points the remainder of the way, but Alpena’s offense forced a handful of hitting errors upon the Lady Bulldogs and Alpena ran away with a 25-8 win in the final set to take a three-set sweep and their first conference win of the year.
Alpena improves to 1-1 on the year and will continue conference action on Tuesday when they travel to Lavaca.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.