DECATUR — It was a successful road trip on Tuesday for the Alpena basketball teams on Monday during a 2A-1 trip to Decatur.
All four basketball teams took home a win.
Alpena won the senior boys game by a 62-39 score and the senior girls took a 65-30 victory.
On the junior high side, the Junior Leopards claimed a 39-24 win and the Junior Lady Leopards added a 49-4 romp.
Senior Boys
An explosive fourth quarter told the story as Alpena defeated Decatur for a 2A-1 win, 62-39.
The Leopards trailed the majority of the first half, but battled back to take a slim lead entering the fourth quarter, up 37-33.
Decatur was held to two field goals and a pair of free throws for six points in the final 8 minutes.
Alpena went on a tare for 25 points to blow the game open. Kolbe Hicks hit four field goals and two shots at the stripe for 11 points in the quarter. Landon Savage put up five points along with five from Barron Ohler. Bryce Martin and Cody Block each contributed in the fourth-quarter team effort.
Martin began the game with nine points in the first period and Alpena trailed at the first break, 15-14.
Nicholas Stone hit his second trey of the night and scored five points in the second frame.
After trailing at halftime, 29-22, the Leopards found 15 points of offense led by Hicks’ eight points and five from Martin to take the four-point lead into the fourth.
Hicks finished with 20 points to lead the Leopards. Martin added 15 points, Stone eight, Block six and Savage and Ohler five apiece.
Senior Girls
Alpena’s Lady Leopards got familiar with the bottom of the net early and took off for a 65-30 conference win over Decatur.
Desiree Deitrich had the hot hand early and scored 14 points in the opening frame. Katherine Rodas followed with nine points and the Lady Leopards controlled a 26-9 advantage after one period.
The scoring differences in the second period came to a halt but Deitrich continued to put points on the board. The senior hit four field goals before ending the first half with a shot from behind the arc to take 25 points in to the lockeroom and lead her Alpena team to a 40-17 edge at halftime.
Decatur was held to two field goals and four points in the third period while Alpena tacked 16 points on the stat sheet. Amelya Cook drained a pair of treys and added seven points while Deitrich was put on the foul line and scored eight points.
Alpena held a 56-12 lead entering the final period.
Both teams scored nine points in the fourth and the Lady Leopards finished with an impressive road win.
Deitrich scored all 33 of her game-high points in the first three periods to lead Alpena. Rodas scored 12 points, Cook 11, Bella Phillips six, Emma Johnson three and Cheyenne Higginbotham two.
Junior Boys
A good start to the game carried throughout the contest and the Junior Leopards went on to win a 39-24 contest with Decatur.
Alpena held Decatur to two points in the first frame and led, 8-2, after one period. Halftime was a 14-9 lead for Alpena and the difference grew to a 28-17 mark at the end of three quarters.
Keeton Toliver scored 21 points in the win. Brendon Adams added eight points, Tucker Savage five, Slade Harp three and Dylan Adams two.
Junior Girls
Decatur scored one field goal and one free throw as the Junior Lady Leopards cruised to a 49-4 victory.
Alpena scored 14 points in the first period and another 10 points in the second.
Decatur was still waiting on its first field goal at halftime.
The 24-0 score at halftime turned into a 38-3 score after three periods.
Kelsey Kolbe led the way with 19 points. Annabelle Massengale added 17 points, Laini Block five and Cassidy Ohler and Crandall Eppes four apiece.
