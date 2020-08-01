The Valley Springs senior girls basketball team received its state championship hardware.
A nice, shiny trophy that claimed the team as the Class 3A State Basketball Tournament champions for 2020.
Determining the champions from here on out may be a daunting task.
On Thursday, the SEC announced that they would be playing only conference games this season.
The league pushed the starting date of the season back a month and will try to build in some extra bye weeks to give teams a break if they are struck by COVID-19. Those weeks would allow teams to reschedule so that they could complete the upcoming season.
This move means that Arkansas and Notre Dame will not play this season. Inside I am a little happy about it. It may give the Razorbacks some time to get better before meeting the Irish — not that the Irish are ever as good as the polls say that they are. They get poll love.
For those who have not paid attention, the world of sports was on a time schedule. There is very little overlapping between the World Series and pro football. College football doesn’t interfere with pro football. The all-star games of each league don’t cross paths with any other major sporting event.
The college football playoff system was on that schedule as well. There was interference with the games with other major sporting contests.
However, now the NCAA and television is saying, “hey, play your games, and when it works out, it works out.”
This is a far cry from years in the past. Hurricanes have interfered with games and the schools had to make up the games immediately or they had to change locations so that they could be played.
A move by the SEC to play games beginning in late September is far from what some other conferences really want to do.
The Big 12 wants to play a full schedule. Oklahoma received permission to play later this month against Missouri State.
I am sure Missouri State would sacrifice its football team to the Sooners. The Bears get a big check for playing Oklahoma and that money is needed to keep the non-revenue sports afloat.
As the announcements are coming down from difference conferences, I wonder how anyone will be find big-name non-conference opponents
The pool of teams that will make a Power 5 team better are ankle deep at best. The pool of teams looking for a paycheck will be weighing the possible health of its players versus the money that they can make with a game.
St. Louis and Miami may be shooting college football in the foot. These professional teams were not able to stay COVID—19-free in similar situations that college football would have to endure to play games.
I know it is nearly two months away for SEC football, but I can already predict the winner.
The winner is COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.