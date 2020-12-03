Optimism doesn’t appear to be running rampant around the world like it did in times’ past. At least not from my perspective in the last eight months.
However, sometimes we can fool ourselves and that’s usually the case.
Someone mentioned to me the other day that they were told that they were “annoyingly optimistic.”
I looked at that as a compliment. There is value in both of those words if used a certain way. It’s all about perception.
Obnoxious and rowdy fans who consistently swear at ball games in an effort to be the loudest person in the room are annoying. Optimism in that situation is often skewed when they believe that their antics are serving some sort of purpose. It’s a form of self-deception to think that anything negative will sway the directions and thoughts of another person. Especially during a sporting event. Several forms of manipulation exist that could prove that theory wrong, but those aren’t techniques that I’ve ever described as a useful approach when they have to be screamed from the bleachers.
Then there is the bright side of being annoyingly optimistic.
Little kids ask a ton of questions and as cute as they seem at times, it can get annoying. Those questions are also incredibly encouraging because those kids are seeking knowledge to improve their brain power through curiosity without even realizing it.
A great suggestion is to answer every single one of those questions.
If those questions get annoying to the person sought out as the teacher, then the person who is annoyed is the person who is the most annoying. Too many kids don’t ask enough questions and it’s showing in the grades and progress of a large number of these kids who are doing online learning.
Those questions getting answered can lead to the productive forms of optimism. They in-turn learn the value of the phrase that “there are no stupid questions” and “it’s ok to not know the answer.”
Optimism is defined as “a disposition or tendency to look on the more favorable side of events or conditions and to expect the most favorable outcome.”
I’ve heard players being told to exert their will on the basketball court. In other words, put forth the effort to go get something done. Add some optimism to that and it can be a powerful force.
The wrong side of being annoyingly optimistic would be a false confidence that you can do something despite having no prior knowledge or game-time experience. I am confident that someday I will complete a marathon. But that is annoying optimism if I sit on my butt and eat cheesecake all day.
Experience is the best teacher and the worst experiences teach the best lessons. Knowledge is power. Practice makes perfect. Learn from your mistakes. Keep on keepin’ on.
Those statements can produce a positive change and an outlook on life that is very productive if taken seriously and applied.
When a person has seen those things work in their life, then it is easier to simply tell another person that “it works if you work it.”
Someone who gets tired of hearing the correct solution over and over because their way isn’t working out might be obliged to call the other person “annoyingly optimistic.”
“Thank you” is the correct response to that, followed by “now keep trying.”
Rodney Beaver is a sports writer with the Harrison Daily Times. E-mail him at rodneyb@harrisondaily.com or follow him at twitter.com/rodneybeaver .
