GREEN FOREST — It was time to do something for himself.
Green Forest head football coach and athletic director Bobby Bishop turned in his official resignation on Thursday. The former Tiger is leaving to take a position as an assistant football and assistant track coach at East Newton High School.
This will be Bishop’s second go around at East Newton. He served there as head football coach in the 2010 and 2011 football seasons.
“It is a very good opportunity for me,” he said. “I need to start slowing down and this gives me that opportunity. I will be coaching the running backs and I will be back in the classroom. I will be supervising the credit recovery classes. It is like our ALE (alternative learning education).
Another thing that helped Bishop in his decision was a contract with 50 less days on it.
“They are on a four-day school week,” stated Bishop. “After the football season is over, I will leave my cabin on Tuesday morning and I will be back on Friday afternoon.”
Heading back to East Newton will be a homecoming for Bishop.
“I know a lot of people there,” he said. “It is kinda neat how it all worked out.”
After Bishop left the Missouri school, the team has had four head coaches during the span.
Moving from Green Forest will be hard for Bishop.
“I really hate leaving these kids,” he said. “I have grown really close to them.”
Bishop’s professional colleagues relationship will also take a hit.
“I am really tight with our coaching staff,” he said. “We have a really good staff that works very well together. I will really miss these guys.”
Bishop has been in and out of education since 1983.
In 1983, he took over the head baseball coaching position at Eureka Springs. He also served as an assistant coach in basketball before earning the head coaching position for the Highlanders in his third season there.
During the fourth season of his professional career, Bishop took over as the head junior high coach at Berryville where he stayed for 10 years.
“I got to work with some great coaches in Berryville,” he said. “Ronnie Clark was our head coach during that stretch.”
After 13 seasons of coaching, Bishop turned to the hospitality industry. He owned Dowd’s Catfish in Berryville for nine years.
With grease under his fingernails, Bishop returned back to coaching. He was the defensive coordinator under Doug Scheel in 2005-2006. In 2006 he became the head coach of the Bobcats where he served until his move to East Newton County in 2010.
A call back to Arkansas came in 2012 as Bishop served on the staff of Tommy Tice at Huntsville High School for three years.
He left Huntsville for the opportunity at Green Forest.
While at Green Forest, Bishop had a 10-35 record. He was suspended for five games after an unvited fan addressed his football team with comments about the coaching staff. He took exception with the meddling.
During his tenure at Green Forest and with Bishop on the sidelines, the Tigers were 2-2 in the Carroll County Super Bowl.
Bishop’s tenure saw a huge change for Green Forest athletics. The school was large enough to be moved into Class 4A in football. The Tigers moved from the 3A-1, where the team was competitive, to the 4A-1, which is one of the toughest conferences in Class 4A.
The jump in classifications didn’t help the Tigers.
“We have great kids at Green Forest,” started the coach, “but, the diversity of our school creates some challenges. Those challenges are just not in football, but all sports. It makes it fresh and interesting every day.
“There is such a variety of students at Green Forest,” continued Bishop. “I don’t know how many languages are spoken at this school.”
Bishop is sad about leaving Tiger Nation.
“I am really going to miss those kids,” he said. “I have had so much fun coaching them. I have had as much fun here as anywhere I have been. These kids are incredible.”
While there may not have been many highlights on the field, there were many highlights in Bishop’s stop at Green Forest other than the growth that he saw in his players.
“I think one of the biggest highlights was getting the field named,” said Bishop. “We named the field after Bill Gotto. It is the Bill Gotto Field at Tiger Stadium.
“That meant a lot to me,” continued Bishop. “I know it meant a lot to Coach Gotto and that pleased me a lot.”
Coach Gotto was an assistant coach at Green Forest when Bishop graduated in 1978. Gotto later took over as the head coach of the Tigers.
The old adage about coming home peeked its head into Bishop’s tenure.
“It is not easy coming home,” he said. “I knew there would be challenges and there were challenges. Even though I was not a part of Green Forest since I graduated from there, I was a fan.
“It is always a challenge when you come back home,” he continued. “There are a lot of people that expect things from you. Those expectations may not be fair to you and you may not be able to meet those expectations.”
As Bishop closes the chapter on his coaching at Green Forest, he had one reflection.
“It is great to follow in the footsteps of Fred Grim and Bill Gotto and to coach at my home school,” he said.
