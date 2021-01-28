The recent Arkansas football schedule was released. As a typical Razorback fan with exceedingly high expectations, I felt obligated to predict a record for a season that doesn’t start for another eight months.
The four non-conference games will all be wins in my opinion. As they should.
It looks like we won’t ever be playing Michigan like previously announced, so they did one better. Actually, playing Illinois to open the year would’ve been the most ideal opportunity. The weather would still be hot and Bielema would be back in Razorback Stadium sweating in a long-sleeved windbreaker with the sun shining in his face this time.
Instead, three of the first four games on the schedule have something to do with Texas.
Rice is the first team to come to Fayetteville. The Owls went 2-3 last season with their best win being a 20-0 win over a ranked Marshall team.
The Longhorns from Texas come next. That rivalry currently sits at a 56-22 record with more of that ugly orange color in the win column than red.
After that comes a home win against Georgia Southern. At this point, the Hogs could be 3-0.
Next is the game at AT&T Stadium where Arkansas never seems to be able to beat Texas A&M. The last Aggies team to lose to the Razorbacks was in 2011. Johnny Manziel staggered on the scene the next year and we haven’t won since.
Chalk off another Southwest Conference Classic game as a loss.
The next week is another loss to Georgia. Pittman will need a few more years before we can realistically think about beating the Bulldogs.
That moves the record to 3-2 with a trip to Ole Miss. This will be one of those must wins to prevent a losing streak and the Rebels will remember all those interceptions they threw last season.
I predict a loss and a 3-3 record when Auburn comes to Washington County. Dickson Street will make lots of money that weekend and Gus Malzahn might be spotted somewhere with his Shiloh Christian groupies. Hogs will win 38-3 to avenge the loss that was stolen from them last season.
The Golden Lions will follow that game. That means UAPB. That means another win. But, we also said that about North Texas and the Chad Morris disaster. Or maybe it was Colorado State. This is where I usually insert the emoji of the guy slapping himself on the forehead.
So now the Razorbacks are 5-3 with Mississippi State coming to town after the lone bye week of the season. Another win and a silencing of the wretched cowbells.
Then Arkansas takes a winning streak to Death Valley to beat LSU. Record improves to 7-3.
After that, Alabama will host the Razorbacks and the Hogs will come home after a horrible butt-whoopin and maybe a self-accepted level of humility. Another 40-plus loss to the Crimson Tide.
The last game of the season is supposed to be at War Memorial against Missouri. At this point, assuming my incredible foresight is correct, they will have a chance to either finish 8-4 or 7-5. That will make a big difference in the grand scheme of bowl games. I’ll guess that they lose and I’m wrong about one of the other wins. That means a 6-6 record. That’s probably what they should’ve had last year. I’ll take that and I bet Sam Pittman would feel ok with that as well in his first 12-game season at the helm of the Hogs.
Maybe after that, Arkansas could get paired with Illinois in a bowl game. I miss the fat man.
Rodney Beaver is a sports writer with the Harrison Daily Times. E-mail him at rodneyb@harrisondaily.com or follow him at twitter.com/rodneybeaver .
