ALMA — Putting points on the board in every period helps the win column.
Thursday night, the Junior Goblin football team of Harrison scored points in every period as the squad defeated Alma, 35-0.
With the win, the Junior Goblins clinched at least a share of the River Valley Conference title. Harrison has one game left. The team hosts Van Buren on Thursday night beginning around 6 p.m.
Harrison is two games ahead of Van Buren in the league race. Harrison holds a one-game lead over Greenwood.
Van Buren is currently in third place in the league race. They are tied with Fort Smith Chaffin with 3-2 league records.
“Our guys were very physical from the first whistle to the last,” said head coach Steve Ary. “The most physical team usually wins. The defense held them to 50 total yards.”
Alma is now 1-4 in the league race and 2-6 overall.
Harrison jumped to a 14-0 lead and then moved that score to 21-0 at intermission. The Junior Goblins added a score in the third and fourth periods to set the clock rolling in the final frame.
Phoenix Whitney was the bell cow for the Goblins. He had 12 rushes for 110 yards and a touchdown.
Alex Mills ran three times for 67 yards and two touchdowns. Beck Jones had seven totes for 47 yards and Tristan Thompson had one rush for 5 yards.
Jones was 2-of-3 passing for 45 yards. Both catches were for touchdowns.
Lucas Dean caught one pass for 30 yards and a score and Whitney had a 15-yard reception for a touchdown.
Jones was 5-of-5 on point after attempts.
River Valley Conference
Rank Team Conf. Rec. Overall Rec.
1 Harrison 5-0 8-0
2 Greenwood 4-1 5-2
3 Fort Smith Chaffin 3-2 6-2
Van Buren 3-2 4-4
5 Fort Smith Kimmons 2-3 3-4-1
Fort Smith Ramsey 2-3 3-4-1
7 Alma 1-4 2-6
8 Fort Smith Darby 0-5 0-8
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.