BATESVILLE — After picking up a pair of wins on Monday against Clinton, the Ramsey Motor Wranglers continued to roll during their Tuesday road trip facing Batesville’s First Community Bank American Legion team.
The Wranglers poured out runs in the first game with a 20-5 victory and then won a shutout in the nightcap, 10-0.
Wranglers 20, Batesville 5
Ramsey Motor opened the first game with five-straight hits that equated to five early runs. Timber Crenwelge hit a single past the shortstop and was hit in by the next batter when Jarrett Wilson got a RBI single past the third baseman. Cole Keylon reached on a grounder before Breckin Duck earned two RBI with a double to left field that scored Wilson and Keylon.
Abe Glidewell drove Duck into home with a single into left field and later scored on an error by the catcher.
Kaden Quandt was the final score of the top of the first after being walked, stealing second base and reaching home on a wild pitch.
Leading 6-0 entering the bottom of the first, the Wranglers allowed two runs to Batesville and held a 6-2 lead going to the second inning.
The Wranglers continued to set the pace by adding another six runs.
Mason Smith was hit by a pitch and later circled the diamond. Crenwelge and Keylon each earned their second hit of the game and found their way around the bases prior to Duck, Glidewell and Tristan Thompson scoring before ending the hitting spree.
Ramsey Motor took a 12-2 lead into the bottom of the second and held Batesville to just one run.
The Wranglers were held scoreless in the third and Batesville played some catch up by scoring two runs in the bottom of the third.
Neither team scored in the fourth inning but the top of the fifth is where Ramsey Motor put the game away for good.
The Wranglers went through the entire 11-man lineup and then some in the fifth.
Joey Stoeckle and Smith each reached on walks and built back the momentum with runs scored. The next seven batters drove in runs for the visiting team. Kohen Phifer started things with a single into center field.
Crenwelge and Wilson each had singles before Keylon was hit by a pitch. Duck and Glidewell were walked followed by Thompson getting hit by a pitch. Quandt and Stoeckle were the last two players to claim a RBI after both were walked with the bases loaded.
Thompson got the win on the mound with relief from Quandt and Glidewell.
Wranglers 10, Batesville 0
One batter reached base for Batesville as the Wranglers rolled to a 10-0 shutout win in the final game of the night.
Ramsey Motor scored one run in the top of the first when Thompson was walked and later hit in by Quandt.
Glidewell was the lone run in the second. He hit a single to left field before stealing second and third and later scored on an error.
Phifer was walked in the third followed by Quandt getting hit by a pitch. Smith drove in both runners with a two-out double into left field. Smith scored when Bonds drove him in with a single.
The Wranglers led by a 6-0 score entering the fourth inning and turned the lead into double digits.
Duck and Keylon were both walked and later scored. Wilson reached with a single and Thompson drove in two runs with a single.
Thompson produced the final run when Bonds hit a single into left field.
Smith earned the win on the mound pitching three innings and Stoeckle finished the last frame for the save.
The Wranglers begin the Twin Lakes Classic at Mountain Home on Thursday at 11 a.m. when they play McCloud. They play Lockeroom on Friday and then Izard County on Saturday. The pool-play semifinals will include the final four teams on Sunday for a shot at the finals.
