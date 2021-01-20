JASPER — A spirited crowd held their breathe until the final buzzer on Tuesday night at the Pirate Cove.
Deer visited its neighbor Jasper in the 1A-1East and split a pair of senior games.
The finale ended with the Antlers coming from behind to post a 58-56 road win while the senior girls contest featured Jasper running away with a 67-46 victory over the Lady Antlers.
In the junior girls ballgame, Deer won with a buzzer-beater, 37-35.
Senior Boys
Deer trailed by as many as 11, but an 18-2 run in the second period put the game back in perspective. Jasper and the Antlers flip-flopped leads until Deer was able to hold on late for a 58-56 conference win.
Jasper’s Huston Davidson and Sam Parker combined for the final 10 points of the third period and the Pirates held a 46-44 advantage to begin the fourth period.
Davidson made it a four-point game with a pair of free throws before Deer went on a 7-0 run.
Landon Rhoades scored on a spin move in the post to start the run and Avery Young found Keegan Middleton cutting to the basket for a score to tie the game at 48 apiece. After a Nate Spivey steal, Rhoades assisted to Middleton in the left corner for a 3.
Forrest Siebert hit a pair of Jasper free throws to get the Pirates within a point.
Young quickly brought the ball down the court and crossed a pass to Middleton again in the left corner for his sixth 3-pointer of the night.
Davidson responded for Jasper with a trey of his own but Jasper scored the only points over the next four minutes before Deer got a bucket from both Young and Rhoades in the paint.
Davidson ended the game with a 3, but Jasper was two-points short at the final buzzer.
Deer jumped out to an 8-2 lead to start the game led by six points from Rhoades. Five points from Parker and Calvin Smith put Jasper in a 14-10 advantage at the first break.
Jasper found some momentum to build a 23-12 lead in the second, but Deer responded with nine points from Young and three treys by Middleton during an 18-2 run to make it a 30-25 score.
The Antlers led at halftime, 33-28.
Middleton finished the game as Deer’s leading scorer with 22 points. Young contributed 13 points, Rhoades 12, Kieran Carey eight and Brayden Clement one.
Davidson scored 23 points for Jasper. Parker added 21 points, Siebert six, smith four and Mason Morgan two.
Senior Girls
The Lady Pirates took over the game early and handed Deer a 67-46 loss.
Jasper’s Brooklyn Flud set the tone with a pair of treys to start the game and gave Jasper a 6-0 lead.
Bryleigh Davis responded with a Deer trey. Davis and Ashlyn Denniston scored the next seven points for Deer while Jasper exploded for 14 points with an aggressive attack and crashing the boards and scoring on putbacks with Halle Emerson collecting seven points.
Jasper had a 20-11 lead at the first break.
The Lady Pirates hit four treys in the second period led by Kaylee Reynolds’ nine points and another pair of 3-pointers from Flud.
Halftime was a 44-23 lead for Jasper.
Jasper led by a 55-28 score at the midway point of the third after Reynolds and Emerson combined for a 9-0 run of their own.
Deer got steady offense from Davis but the Lady Antlers began the fourth looking at a 59-33 deficit.
Madison Johnson hit a pair of treys in the fourth along with a Brielle Brasel bucket.
Deer outscored Jasper by a 13-8 score in the final 8 minutes.
Reynolds was the scoring leader with 21 Jasper points. Emerson added 13 points, Flud 12, Zalia Phillips seven, Johnson six, Brasel four and Aubrey Henderson and Haley Daniels two each.
Davis led Deer with 22 points. Davis scored seven, Jalyn Denniston six, Olivia Stone and Jade Williams three each and Ashlynn Denniston and Jessica Dotson two apiece.
Junior Girls
One shot settled the game and it came from the Junior Lady Antlers during a 37-35 road win.
Deer had a 7-4 lead after one period and built a 17-8 advantage before halftime.
Both teams were tied at 26 points entering the fourth period and knotted at 35 apiece with only a few seconds remaining.
The final shot went to the Junior Lady Antlers and the mid-range jumper found the bottom of the net to give Deer the win.
Deer was led by Jadeyn Middleton’s 15 points. Aurora Gilmore scored six points including the game-winner. Brooklyn Tennison and Laney Daniels had four apiece, Ila Casey and Charlee Breedlove three each and Kaylyn Bryant two.
Grace Edgmoon and Lyla Raulston scored 12 apiece for Jasper. Tiana Siebert and Abby Meford scored four each and Maggie Thomas two.
