In August there were people that were taking wagers on how long the football season would last.
I had some veteran officials say that they never thought the high school football season would get past the non-conference games.
National experts were thinking that COVID-19 would close down college football before it had a chance to finish.
Luckily for all of us, everyone was wrong and we had football season. The completed seasons were a tribute to every level of the game.
America needed football season.
Coaches had to plan practices differently. They had to keep players separated while trying to teach skills that equated into successful seasons without players touching each other on the practice field.
Of course, there was tackling, but it was limited.
Some high school teams completed a full schedule while some had to adjust on the fly. Some Arkansas high schools only played five regular season games.
Coaches and teams start planning for a Friday night football game on Saturday morning. They watch endless game film on both their team and the opponents. Over the course of the weekend, they put together a game plan on how to beat the opponent.
Then curve balls were thrown at the teams. This week we can't play Farmington, but we found another opponent on Tuesday for our Friday game.
Coaches and players made changes in the game plan at the last minute and played a football game.
During the postseason, there were some high school football games lost because of the virus. I really don't know if any of the forfeits that happened would have actually been a close game if it had been played. It was always the underdog that had to forfeit.
Monday night was my annual time to cheer for Alabama. The Crimson Tide played in the national championship finals against a team from a conference that wasn't even going to play football this season until the spring.
The SEC proved once again that it is the elite conference. It put together a plan of attack to have a nearly full football season and it worked.
Over the course of the season there were only a few SEC conference games that were lost, this is an example of why the league’s leadership is top-notch.
America needed football. It was and still is a great distraction to what is going on around the country. In the height of a global pandemic, people can argue about the play of a sports team. Those people can leave that argument and still be friends.
Our society needs that. Our society needed football to be successful.
It was, and for a while people could forget about things outside the stadium.
Jeff Brasel is the sports editor of the Harrison Daily Times. E-mail him at jeffb@harrisondaily.com or follow him at twitter.com/jeffbrasel .
