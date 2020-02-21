Basketball is big in the Heart of the Ozarks.
It is big enough that over the last decade we have had three different schools reach the state finals.
Reaching the state finals in basketball is a lot different than any other sport. I may get calls on this, but it is the truth.
It has a much tougher pass than any other event. A coach must keep 15-,16-,17- and 18-years old focused for three weeks in order to just reach the finals.
That means in most classifications (4A is an exception) teams have to win about nine games in a row starting with three in the district tournament.
After the district tournament comes a regional tournament. There are three games here that could create a team being on a two-game slide entering the state tournament.
In a state tournament, there will be three games to reach the finals that will be held the next weekend in Hot Springs.
That makes a total of four weeks to get ready for the finals.
Things get a little harder — well for public schools. The week of the finals is also three-days of state testing for juniors. Not only do the students have to prepare for the finals, they also have to take tests that eat up the entire morning of each day.
Of course, private schools are not taking these tests. Those schools do not have to worry with the additional pressure.
The first week of the process is over. At the Daily Times we cover 34 high school teams and two college teams in basketball.
Out of that amount, an amazing 19 teams are alive to play this week in regional tournaments beginning on Wednesday. That is 56 percent of the teams.
The regional tournaments are the only ones that have a perfect eight team format. A loss in the first game of the regional tournament ends a season. A first game win, moves teams on to the second round of play as well as a date on Saturday. A first round win is also a ticket to the state tournament.
Berryville is hosting the 4A tournament for our conference. It looked like for a while that the school was going to be without a team playing in the event that they were hosting.
The Lady Bobcats got beat out, but the Bobcats have played their way into the finals of the event.
Harrison’s girls will make the trip up 62 to play. Last season in this region, the four girl teams from the 4A-1 were all state qualifiers and the four teams from the 4A-4 were the state qualifiers in boys action.
I would expect the same for the same this year for the girls and I would expect a couple of the 4A-1 boys teams to break through.
The 3A-1East, in its last season, will have a dog fight on its hands. The team that wins the boys district tournament, may be the only team to not have a very deep worry to move to state. The rest of the teams may or may not make it.
The 3A-1West has three great boy teams as well. There will be some very good teams sitting at home this season after action has concluded on Thursday.
Action in that Region 1 tournament will be hard for the girls as well. There are some very good teams.
Then throw in Northark. Next weekend, the Pioneer and Lady Pioneers will playing in a four-team Region II tournament. It has been a while since there has been that many teams in the event.
Next season that will expand to six teams in the regional tournament. The winners go to the district tournament against a Missouri winner.
Basketball, basketball, basketball. Our area is always talking about basketball, 19 teams are proving why.
Jeff Brasel is the sports editor of the Harrison Daily Times. E-mail him at jeffb@harrisondaily.com or follow him at twitter.com/jeffbrasel .
