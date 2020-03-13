NORTH LITTLE ROCK — Beginning Sunday, high school activities in Arkansas will come to a halt.
The Arkansas Activities Association, the governing board for high school athletics in the state, announced that there will be a hiatus on spring sports.
Beginning Mar. 15, there will be no spring interscholastic competition until Mar. 30.
On Mar. 30, the AAA will reassess the Covid-19 situation and announce further plans.
The AAA held Class 1A and 2A state basketball tournament finals on Thursday. They halted the action for Friday and Saturday.
Valley Springs’ Lady Tigers were scheduled to play Mountain View on Friday at noon in the championship game of Class 3A. This became the first event to be effected by the Covid-19 situation.
The team had left Valley Springs Thursday morning and had stopped to practice in Little Rock. The squad was spending time in central Arkansas area when they received word.
Johnson received the word via the general tweet that was released by the AAA.
The Lady Tigers then returned back home after spending the day on the road.
There is no official word on when the games will be made up for the four classifications that have not played yet.
