LITTLE ROCK — Friday afternoon in the daily state update of the COVID-19 pandemic, Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchison answered questions concerning fall sports in the state of Arkansas.
Flanked with Arkansas Activities Association director Lance Taylor, the Governor stated that fall contact sports will continue as planned.
That means on Monday, football athletes will be allowed to practice in helmets.
This is the standard practice habit for the first week of practice. As the first week of practice continues, more items are gradually introduced; however, those items were not mentioned in the press conference.
A statement from the AAA reads, “we have been given the approval to proceed according to the 2020-2021 AAA calendar and handbook regarding practice and competition for all sports.”
Currently volleyball is on hold awaiting a decision by a newly formed committee to give advice on how to proceed with sports.
More than 10 Arkansas high schools have reported an athlete testing positive for COVID-19 during the summer months after high schools were allowed to begin limited practice on June 1.
Harrison High School begins its athletic season on Monday as the Goblin and Lady Goblin golf team travels to Mountain Home for matches at Big Creek Country Club.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.