The Arkansas Razorback football team has been a disappointment over the last half of the season.
Arkansas has been so bad that it is effecting the SEC.
Saturday, the Razorbacks face LSU. LSU is the No. 1 team in the College Football Playoffs rankings.
After they beat the Hogs tonight at 6 p.m., the Tigers will likely be No. 2.
Why would they drop? Because Arkansas is that bad or that much of an underachieving team.
Arkansas hurts LSU's strength of schedule. While Ohio State is playing Penn State, the Buckeyes gain ranking points because of the Nittany Lions being a tough team.
The SEC is looking to get two teams in the hunt for the national championship. Can the Razorbacks' disappointing year hurt that?
The loss of a team from the national championship hunt can eliminate dollars from the league's sharing amount that they get from all teams.
So, a losing Arkansas team hurts the league.
Is Arkansas doomed to lose on Saturday?
Not at all, sadly we have already set a precedent on the subject matter. That was defeating a top 5 team with an interim coach leading the team.
Ironically, it was Barry Lunney, Jr. that was the quarterback that pulled the trick. Joe Kines was the interim coach. It was 1992 and the Razorbacks beat No. 4 Tennessee by a point at Tennessee.
I will never forget the excitement of the game. It was one of those days that I was proud to be an Arkansas Razorback.
With all of that said, the 1992 team had something that this squad doesn’t have — heart.
This squad has countless three and four star recruits. Those stars are based on athletic ability. Those stars are not based on heart.
Those players have given up. You can see it in the play of the team over the last four games. They wanted the season to be over.
I don’t care if they lost faith in the coaching staff. I don’t care if the coaching staff makes poor decisions.
Any player worth anything has to have heart.
Heart is not a teachable trait if a player is in the game for himself.
I’m sorry LSU (I never in a million years thought I would say that). I hope we don’t knock you out of the national title hunt because we are bad.
Jeff Brasel is the sports editor of the Harrison Daily Times. E-mail him at jeffb@harrisondaily.com or follow him at twitter.com/jeffbrasel .
