There been a week added to the Arkansas High School playoffs.
Due to COIVID-19 concerns, many high schools were not able to complete a full conference schedule.
The Arkansas Activities Association opened the playoffs to all football schools. Schools had the choice to decide to play in the playoffs or call it a season.
Harrison earned the top seed from the 5A-West with its fourth straight conference championship. The Goblins will play at home throughout the state tournament.
The Goblins received a bye in the first round of the playoffs and will be in action on Nov. 20 playing the winner of the Camden Fairview and Beebe contest.
Harrison finished the regular season with a 9-1 record. The team was 6-0 in league play. Harrison’s senior class never suffered a conference loss in the three seasons of high school football. The seniors only suffered one regular season loss in the three years.
Green Forest selected to participate in the Class 4A playoffs.
The Tigers tangle with Bald Knob.
Bald Knob finished fourth in the 4A-2. The Bulldogs finished with a 4-3 conference mark and a 6-4 overall record.
Having just moved out of Class 3A, Bald Knob has won three of its last four contests which included a 27-24 exciting win over Batesville Southside.
The winner of the game between Bald Knob and Green Forest will meet up with Elkins.
Green Forest finished seventh in the 4A-1 with its win over Berryville last week. The Tigers are 1-9 overall and finished 1-6 in league play.
Yellville-Summit, who finished sixth in the 2A-4, opted out of the playoffs as did Berryville, who finished eighth in the 4A-1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.