FLIPPIN — Wednesday night’s basketball action in the Arvest Classic began the consolation bracket in both gyms at Flippin High School.
In the senior boys consolation bracket, Jasper beat Lead Hill, 66-33, and Cotter defeated Yellville-Summit in a close game, 39-36.
The Lady Panthers of Yellville-Summit were also defeated in a 79-68 contest with the Lady Pirates of Jasper.
Senior Boys
Jasper 66, Lead Hill 33
Jasper doubled up Lead Hill, 66-33.
The Pirates had solid first half play. After holding a 16-10 lead at the first break, Jasper netted 18 points in the second frame to march into halftime leading, 34-13.
Adding 21 points to its lead in the third period, Jasper led 55-27 with one quarter left.
Leading Jasper in scoring was Caleb Carter with 17 points. Logan Reynolds added 14, Nick Larimer 10, Mason Kellogg nine, Calvin Smith six, Sam Parker four, Layton Smith three, Cole Villines two and Jesse Harrison one.
Lead Hill was led by Gavin Dickey with 12 points. T.J. Catron added 10, Max Carrell four, Hunter Moore, Kaden Greenhaw and Eyan Sewell two each and Dustin Turner one.
Cotter 39, Yellville-Summit 36
It came down to scoring in the fourth quarter as the Warriors of Cotter advanced to the semifinals of the consolation bracket with a 39-36 win over the Panthers.
Both teams entered the fourth period tied at 27.
Ryan Fletcher scored the first field goal for the Panthers and teammate David Derosier added the next seven points with a 3-pointer and two more buckets from inside the arc to account for all of Yellville-Summit’s nine points in the final minutes.
Cotter was able to put 12 points on the board which was enough to come away with a three-point win.
The Panthers held a slim 8-6 advantage at the first break but were held to six points in the second quarter and Cotter took a 16-14 lead at halftime.
Ben Cantrell hit a triple followed by a bucket by Cody Sutterfield to finish the third period as Yellville-Summit outscored Cotter by a 13-11 mark to tie the game at 27 entering the fourth quarter.
Derosier led the Panthers with 11 points. Cantrell added eight points, Fletcher seven, Sutterfield six and Briten Roberts and Uriah Standridge two each.
The consolation semifinals were played on Thursday and the finals will be Saturday at 11:30 a.m. in Flippin’s new gym.
Senior Girls
Jasper 79, Yellville-Summit 68
The Lady Pirates built a big lead early in a game that featured 86 free throw attempts to finish with a 79-68 victory over Yellville-Summit and advanced in the consolation bracket.
Jasper got nine points from both Brooklyn Flud and Halle Emerson while shooting 9-of-10 collectively from the foul line to build a 24-8 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Yellville-Summit outscored the Lady Pirates by a 19-10 margin in the second. Jacey Davenport put up 11 points to go with eight by teammate Mariah Crespino which accounted for all the Lady Pirate scoring in the frame.
Freshman Haley Daniels hit a pair of field goals in the second and the Lady Pirates struggled at the charity stripe shooting 6-of-14 in their 10-point quarter.
Jasper came out of halftime with a 34-27 lead and continued to build on it.
Emerson added another nine points to go with five from Emma Lewis as the Lady Pirates piled up 27 points in the third to take a 61-47 edge into the final quarter.
Yellville-Summit scored 21 points in the fourth period led by six from Allie Edmonds to outscore the Lady Pirates by a 21-18 mark.
Lewis hit a pair of 3-pointers in the fourth along with a pair of freebies to help Jasper maintain the lead and finish with a 79-68 win.
Emerson scored 22 points in the ballgame along with 20 from Lewis to lead the Lady Pirates to victory. Flud added 14 points, Kaylee Reynolds seven, Aubrey Henderson and Daniels six and Brielle Brasel three.
Davenport led the Lady Panthers with 26 points and Crespino scored 22 points. Edmonds added six points, Abby Brantner and Hailey Layton five each and Jacy Riddle and Avery Dearmore two apiece.
The semifinals of the consolation bracket continued on Thursday and the finals will be played at 10 a.m. on Saturday in Flippin’s new gym.
