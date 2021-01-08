There is finally an adequate reason to watch the National Football League other than observing a bunch of overpriced, arrogant athletes running their mouths when they aren’t trying to move a football down the field while smashing into each other.
Wild card weekend is upon us and the NFL decided to use its feeble brain to think of an idea that is outside of their selfish and typically uninteresting box. Behind the scenes however, there is probably a huge pile of self-interest money involved in there somewhere for the people who wear expensive suits for a living.
On Sunday at 3:40 p.m., the No. 7 seeded Chicago Bears will visit the Mercedes-Benz Superdome to face the No. 2 seed New Orleans Saints. The game will be broadcasted on CBS and Amazon Prime along with the best part of the entire football season.
We’ll also be able to watch the Saints beat the Bears on Nickelodeon.
SpongeBob SquarePants will be doing a pregame special alongside Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller. Apparently Mr. SquarePants has a list of best sports moments that will surely garner a chuckle.
There will be a Nickelodeon personality in the booth along with some guy from “All That” as a field reporter. In my opinion, that’s too many human beings.
The play-by-play announcers should be Ren and Stimpy trying to recreate the SNL stint of the guys in the bar who continually say “Da Bears” with occasional color commentary in both English and Spanish from Dora and Diego.
If it has to be humans as the sideline reporters, then Kenan & Kel would be much more compelling. At some moment during the game, we will need an official review. At that point, Clarissa can explain it all.
The entire event should be interesting. It can’t be any worse than what the NFL regularly puts on the field. Maybe SpongeBob will stand on his head while trying to figure out “Who Dat” is or the Ninja Turtles will retreat to the sewer during the playing of the Star Spangled Banner. Then as the coin toss is being flipped at the middle of the field, the babysitter for the Rugrats can get distracted and all the kids can run out on the field while mimicking the Stanford band during the opening kickoff.
There should definitely be a round of “Double Dare” just after the Powerpuff Girls perform at halftime and before the Saints take such a big lead that people stop watching.
I wonder if there will be Blues Clues pop up at some point during the game and we will have to stop and sing about getting a letter. That letter may come in the form of a yellow flag or a targeting call that sends someone to the locker room, thus prompting Jimmy Neutron to go back in time to tie the players shoe laces together in order to prevent it from happening.
Whatever happens during the game, the possibilities are endless for how many different ways that the so-called smart people can bring a new flare to the game or celebrate a touchdown. If the players can play in the rain, then they should also be able to play in green slime.
“Our game plan is to make sure the NFL Wild Card Game on Nickelodeon definitely lives up to its name by infusing the telecast with Nick's sensibility of surprise and fun at almost every turn," said Brian Robbins, President of ViacomCBS Kids & Family Entertainment. "We're incredibly proud to team up with CBS Sports and the NFL to elevate the thrill of this game for kids and families to enjoy together."
I think we should all treat the game like the old days when we would get out of bed and eat cereal in our pajamas in front of the television.
I hope it works. Play60 was a great idea that never should’ve stopped just because the Rona entered our lives. It was one of the few things that the NFL was getting right as an outreach for the communities.
My final request would be that the Backyardigans sing a farewell song once the game is over.
Rodney Beaver is a sports writer with the Harrison Daily Times. E-mail him at rodneyb@harrisondaily.com or follow him at twitter.com/rodneybeaver .
