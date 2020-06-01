Across Arkansas on Monday, high school athletes returned to their venues of practice.
Heart of the Ozark football teams were hard at it early with short drills.
The Arkansas Activities Association set the strict guidelines in its three phase approach to the return to normal work.
During the first two days of workouts, athletes are only allowed to participate for one hour. On day three, athletes can stay busy for 1.5 hours.
After five days, athletes can practice for two hours.
When players are not participating in individual workouts, they must wear a mask. If they are engaged in an individual activity, then the mask can be removed.
Weight stations had to be adjusted to allow for correct social distancing while athletes are using the items.
Phase One will run for at least a month. On June 30, the rules will be reassessed by the AAA. At this time adjustments to the rules could be made.
Traditionally there is a two-week dead period at the end of the June and the beginning of July that keeps coaches and athletes from having contact with each other.
At the AAA board of directors meeting set for June 9 and 10, a decision will be made to forego this year’s dead period due to inactivity of the athletes since March.
