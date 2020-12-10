BATESVILLE — A non-conference matchup in Batesville on Tuesday night paired Valley Springs and Batesville.
An evenly matched first period turned into an ever-increasing deficit for the Tigers as the Pioneers defeated the home team by a 66-47 score.
Trell Trammell hit three field goals in the opening quarter for seven points and the Tigers held a one-point advantage to start the second period.
A 13-12 lead turned into a 29-21 point deficit when Valley Springs was limited to eight points in the second frame while Batesville accumulated 17 points and controlled the lead at halftime.
Batesville had their biggest offensive output in the third period when the Pioneers hit four 3-pointers and scored 21 points as a team.
Valley Springs got nine of its 16 points in the third period from Trammell and the Tigers trailed by a 50-37 score to begin the final 8 minutes.
Brock Lippe and Trammell each connected from behind the arc in the fourth along with field goals by both Hunter Reese and Griffin Stuart.
Valley Springs was outscored by a 16-12 mark in the fourth and suffered the loss.
Trammell finished with 22 points to lead the Tigers. Stuart added seven points, Lippe and Colby Ketchum five apiece and Jordan Cape and Reese four each.
