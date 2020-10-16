Knowing the second part of that headline can be a valuable asset.
A somewhat local radio personality recently lost his job for running his mouth about a player on the women’s basketball team at Arkansas. His comments were inappropriate and warranted any and all punishment that he received.
Hopefully the former radio host pays more attention to what he says and how he reacts to things in the future. Along the same lines, hopefully the player who posted the picture of herself on the internet for the world to see also learned that nobody is exempt from scrutiny.
There is a saying that “if you can’t say something nice, then don’t say anything at all.”
Those days are over. Nobody abides by that rule anymore. In fact, they have taken that rule, wadded it up into a ball, thrown it through the shredder and burned anything that was left. Nowadays, people are always watching and opinions are formed in the blink of an eye and posted just as fast. Plus, the opinions are always negative because that’s what it takes to get an ego-boosting “like.”
So watch what you say, watch what you do and watch what you post. We consciously and willingly put our entire lives on social media with a comment box underneath. An ill-conceived thought that turns into a statement can cost you more than just your job if a certain crowd decides to turn against you.
The radio host learned a lesson. I’m sure that Arkansas coach Mike Neighbors had a lesson to teach that girl as well.
I’m grateful that most coaches in this area engage with their players personally and give them the proper advice on more than just sports.
I observed a quarterback at a game this season complaining to his coach about how the offensive line wasn’t giving him enough time to throw the ball. Never mind that his last several throws were 5 yards away from the intended receiver and his eyes locked onto said receiver as soon as he took the snap.
He told his coach that he needed 2 seconds to make the pass. The coach told him “you’ve got 1.7, so make it work.”
Pointing fingers doesn’t make any situation any better. Having somebody’s back and trusting them through the process will help your cause more efficiently.
It’s rumored that Aaron Rodgers bought a Rolex for each member of his offensive line a few years back. That will get you the extra .3 seconds.
High school and college athletes aren’t typically afforded that luxury.
We can either lift people up or we can tear them down. Perspective is everything.
When I first heard that young quarterback say that he couldn’t run the offense unless he had more time, my first thought was that the coach should find somebody who can.
That’s why I’m not a football coach.
Rodney Beaver is a sports writer with the Harrison Daily Times. E-mail him at rodneyb@harrisondaily.com or follow him at twitter.com/rodneybeaver .
