Valley Springs won the Be Elite Baseball 12U Conference Tournament held at the Equity Bank Sports Complex in Harrison on Tuesday, July 15. Valley Springs, who went into the tournament with a record of 7-3, defeated the Bergman Gold team in a 10-5 affair. Members of the team are (from left, standing) Riley Guynn; assistant coach Greg Jasper; Camden Fredlund; James Cone; head coach Fred Fredlund; Zayd Yount; Aiden Markle; Joseph Acuff; assistant coach Byron Markle; Jaxon Souza; (seated) Kyle Whiteside; Isaac Jasper; Aiden Fredlund; Logan Fredlund; and Keeton Carter.
