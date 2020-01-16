Basic human instincts usually turns a situation into either chaos or growth.
There are typically a handful of instances during a basketball game where the referee calls a jump ball due to players from both teams having control of the ball.
The majority of the time, both players are trying to pull the ball away from each other in a violent attempt to gain possession. Competition doesn’t usually teach to just hang on and wait for the whistle to blow and a pair of thumbs to point upward.
I recently seen a game where a loose ball resulted in a pair of girls diving for the basketball. Both girls got to the ball at the same time and a wrestling match ensued with each girl flip-flopping over the other for what seemed like several seconds until the referee was able to stop the entanglement. He didn’t calm the situation. He only caused the clock to stop and then looked for which way the possession arrow was pointed.
Even though the play was called dead, neither girl wanted to let go of the ball.
The red-faced girl that eventually came away without the ball appeared to be debating whether or not she wanted to go to jail that night. About the time that steam began to come out of her ears, she turned around and walked away. All three referees had their eyes fixated on her while waiting for the worst to happen.
Human instincts for survival were almost unleashed until she realized that it wouldn’t have helped any. She might’ve temporarily felt better, but it wouldn’t have changed the situation in her favor.
I sorta felt sorry for the person that dealt with her aggression in times past. The person who took the brunt of the anger before that player learned the lesson of walking away.
At some point, we all learned that exerting our anger on our siblings, cousins or friends isn’t the productive way of handling our emotions. Some people take a little longer and learn it from cops, judges or employers.
However long it takes to learn that, it eventually happens if people are to become functioning members of society. We are all sinners and want to knock the stars out of someone’s ears at times. The repercussions just aren’t always desirable, especially at midcourt of a basketball game.
I’m glad that girl walked away — mainly because I didn’t have a camera on the situation. But on the other hand, it shows the importance of learning from our mistakes and letting it guide future decisions.
Coaches always say they want a kid who is teachable. It makes sense because growth is always a positive in the world of sports.
Winston Churchill made the statement, “those who fail to learn from the past are condemned to repeat it.”
He wasn’t talking about a jump ball during a basketball game, but it applies just the same.
It makes me think of the thought about never giving up.
The Kansas City Chiefs used that analogy last weekend when they overcame a 24-0 deficit and went on to destroy the Texans.
LSU wasn’t fazed either when they faced their largest deficit of the season in the championship game. What happened in the lockerroom afterward is a different story.
Arkansas was down by 11 points in the second half to both Indiana and Ole Miss recently and rallied back to take road wins. It’s satisfying to see adversity overcome.
I’m also glad an analogy finally went in the positive direction toward anything sports for the Razorbacks.
Rodney Beaver is a sports writer for the Harrison Daily Times. E-mail him at rodneyb@harrisondaily.com or follow him at twitter.com/rodneybeaver .
