BERGMAN — Monday night was full of junior high action on the hardwood at Bergman with Mountain View visiting for conference ballgames.
The Junior Panthers built a lead and finished with a 50-36 win over the Junior Yellow Jackets.
In the seventh-grade boys game, Mountain View handed Bergman a 32-20 loss.
Junior Boys
Bergman increased the lead at every break on its way to a 50-36 win over Mountain View.
The Junior Panthers held a 12-9 advantage at the first break and moved their lead to a 32-23 score at halftime.
Bergman continued pushing the score in the second half with a 43-31 edge at the end of the third period and the Junior Panthers outscored Mountain View by a 7-5 score in the final frame.
Walker Patton led the Bergman charge with 17 points. Kaden Ponder and Brayden Oleson added nine points apiece, Mingo Kennedy eight, Michael Jordan three and Tristen Pritchett and Bryson Bauer two each.
Seventh-grade Boys
Bergman got behind early in the seventh-grade boys contest and fell to Mountain View, 32-20.
Mountain View held a 17-10 lead over the home team at halftime and the deficit increased for Bergman after getting outscored in the second half, 15-10.
Cody Sain and Bailey Hensley each scored five points to lead Bergman. Garrett Dees added three points, Dylan Friend, Trae Sexton and Ben Ply two apiece and Colby Mills one.
