WALDRON — The Bergman Panthers are on the way to the Class 3A State Basketball Tournament.
After winning their contest on Thursday evening in the Class 3A Region 1 Tournament against Charleston, the team had punched its ticket to the state event. However, action on Friday and Saturday determined the team’s seeding into the 16-team tournament that will be held at Charleston High School.
Bergman defeated Clinton, 69-60, to finish third in the tournament. The Panthers lost on Friday to Elkins, 68-54.
Consolation Game
Bergman outscored Clinton by nine points in the fourth period to take a 69-60 win over the Yellow Jackets.
With the victory, the team will be the third seed from the region. They will face Dumas at 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Charleston High School.
Clinton opened the game with a large 20-11 lead after the first period.
Bergman kicked in the offense and pulled within a point after two periods, 28-27.
The game was knotted at 50 entering the last period.
Leading Bergman in scoring was Shelton Welsh with 20 points. Elijah Royce added 18, Walker Patton 12, Chance Carter 11, Asher Fultz six and Camden Keymer two.
Royce had 17 rebounds in the contest.
