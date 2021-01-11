BERGMAN — Bergman had two basketball games over the weekend. The Panthers played at home on Friday night and hit the road to Salem on Saturday.
When the weekend was over, the Panthers and Junior Panthers each picked up two wins.
Bergman defeated Green Forest, 70-49, in 3A-1 action, and Salem in non-conference action, 78-52.
The Junior Panthers defeated Green Forest, 55-37, and Salem, 64-46.
Senior Boys
Bergman 70, Green Forest 49
Bergman kicked the door open in the second half on the way to posting a 70-49 win over Green Forest.
It was a tight contest at the first break as the Panthers led, 23-17. Bergman popped the nets for 20 second quarter points while holding Green Forest to 11.
The Panthers increased their lead to 59-37 with one period left.
Leading Bergman in scoring was Asher Fultz with 18 points. He also had nine rebounds. Walker Patton had 16 points, Trevor Little 11, Anthony Hodge nine, Kaden Henson seven, Marcus Bryant five and Tristen Pritchett four.
Bergman 78, Salem 52
Another second period romp gave Bergman a 78-52 win over Salem.
Bergman held a meager lead at 16-15 when one period of play was completed.
The Panther defense tightened up in the second. Bergman allowed the Greyhounds 10 points while hitting the scoreboard for 24 points. Bergman’s lead swelled to 40-25.
After increasing the lead to 20 points in the third, the Panthers salted the game away.
Leading Bergman in scoring was Fultz with 25 points. Patton added 21, Hodge 10, Henson nine, Little eight and Bryant seven.
Junior Boys
Bergman 55, Green Forest 37
Taking a page from the senior Panthers, Bergman’s junior boys used a solid second period to take control of its game with Green Forest on the way to posting a 55-37 conference win.
Bergman led 11-8 at the end of the first period and then doubled up Green Forest, 25-12, at halftime.
Leading Bergman in scoring was Bryson Bauer with 20 points. Dylan Friend added 13, Kaden Ponder and Zion Fultz nine each and Colby Mills and Trae Sexton two. apiece.
Bergman 64, Salem 46
Bergman started with a double digit lead on the way to a 64-46 win.
The Junior Panthers led 15-5 after a period and then maintained that lead until the last quarter.
Bergman led 34-24 at halftime and 45-34 after three periods.
Leading Bergman in scoring was Bauer with 24 points. Ponder added 16, Friend nine, Hall and Zion Fultz four each, Mills three and Baker and Sexton two each.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.