FLIPPIN — The field is down to the final two teams for Saturday’s championship game of the Arvest Classic in both senior boys and senior girls.
The Lady Panthers of Bergman defeated Lead Hill in the semifinals on Thursday by a 54-38 score to advance in the tournament held at Flippin.
Bergman’s senior boys walked away with a 78-67 win over Kingston to advance to the final game.
Senior Girls
Bergman built a lead and finished with a 54-38 win over Lead Hill in the semifinals.
Nearly all the points in the first quarter was from behind the arc between the two teams.
Lead Hill scored 14 points behind four 3-pointers by Kaya Huebner.
Bergman added a pair of treys by Emma Graddy and another from Karen Edwards.
The Lady Tigers entered the second quarter with a 14-11 lead. Huebner added another five points and Lily Norman sank shots for four points.
Bergman took the lead with Graddy adding another five points and Edwards contributing four.
The Lady Panthers had a slim 26-24 edge at halftime.
Kara Ponder scored five points to go with a 3 by Edwards and a long bomb from Mahkynlee Baker as Bergman built a 41-32 lead going into the fourth period.
Kelsey Rogers scored all six points for Lead Hill in the final 8 minutes.
The Lady Panthers kept rolling with 13 points in the fourth led by Ponder’s six points. Maddie Holt and Edwards added a pair of baskets each and Elena Mendez scored to cap the Bergman win.
Ponder and Graddy each scored 16 points for the Lady Panthers. Edwards added 13 points, Mendez four, Baker three and Holt two.
Huebner scored 21 points for Lead Hill. Rogers added 11 points and Norman six.
Bergman will play the Lady Panthers of Norfork in the championship game on Saturday with tipoff set for 1 p.m.
Senior Boys
A strong second half resulted in a 78-67 win for the Panthers over Kingston.
It was a 14-13 score at the first break in favor of Bergman.
The Panthers pushed the advantage to a 38-33 advantage going into the locker room at halftime.
Bergman scored 26 points in the third quarter and held Kingston to 15 points to increase the lead to a 64-48 edge to enter the final period of play.
Kingston outscored Bergman by a 19-14 margin in the fourth quarter, but Bergman held the lead at the final buzzer to take a 78-67 win.
Chance Carter led the way with 26 points for the Panthers. Elijah Royce added a double-double with 22 points and 13 rebounds. Asher Fultz added 12 points and Shelton Welsh and A.J. Van Lear nine each.
Bergman will play the host team of Flippin in the finals on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.
