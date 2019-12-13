WEST FORK — The Bergman Panthers are making a habit of getting to the finals of tournaments.
Thursday’s semifinal game in the West Fork Tournament featured Bergman advancing with a 62-55 win over Prairie Grove.
Both teams scored 15 points in the first 8 minutes and Bergman began to pull away in the second quarter by outscoring the Tigers by a 17-9 margin to take a 32-24 edge at halftime.
Prairie Grove made a surge in the third and narrowed the deficit by a 41-37 score after three periods.
The Panthers weren’t fazed and outscored the Tigers by a 21-18 mark in the fourth to hold the lead and advance to the finals with a 62-55 win.
Elijah Royce led Bergman with a double-double 25 points and 10 rebounds. Shelton Welsh added 14 points, Asher Fultz 11, Chance Carter eight and A.J. Van Lear four.
