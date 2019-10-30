BERGMAN — It was a barn-burner of a senior boys contest when Western Grove traveled to Bergman in non-conference basketball action.
The Warriors left on the short end of a 50-46 contest. Bergman also won the senior girls contest, 48-36.
Senior Boys
Bergman hit 10-of-15 free throw attempts in the fourth period to overcome Western Grove and win the contest, 50-46.
Heading into the final period, Western Grove was on top of Bergman 37-31. The Panthers outscored Western Grove, 19-9, in the final frame to seal the win.
Bergman led 12-8 after the first period, but the team managed only six second period points as Zack Bolin scored 15 of Western Grove’s 17 points in the frame.
The Warriors were leading, 25-18, at intermission.
Leading Bergman in scoring was Chance Carter with 17 points and seven rebounds. Elijah Royce had 15 points and 16 rebounds. Asher Fultz had nine points, Shelton Welsh and Anthony Hodge four each and A.J. Van Lear one.
Western Grove was led by Bolin with 24 points. Blake Reddell added 12, Garrett Dixon and Gage Freeman four each and Marcus Bunch two.
Senior Girls
An 18-point third period was what Bergman needed to put Western Grove’s senior girls away, 48-36.
In the frame, the Lady Panthers went from an eight-point lead to a 13-point advantage heading into the last 8 minutes of action.
Bergman doubled up Western Grove in the first period, 14-7. The Lady Panthers added a point to the advantage in the second frame.
Leading, 25-17, Bergman expanded their lead to start the second half.
Leading Bergman in scoring was Kara Ponder with 25 points.
Tru Cartwright led the Lady Warriors with 11 points. Hailey Woods added nine, Amara Collins eight, Jordyn Jackson six and Zalia Phillips two.
