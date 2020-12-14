ALPENA — Bergman made the short trip across Boone County on Friday night to tangle with Alpena.
When the cat fight was over, the Panthers left after doubling up Alpena, 86-43.
All eight Bergman players scored in the contest.
After securing an 18-10 lead after the first period, Bergman put 32 points on the board in the second quarter.
Bergman led the Leopards, 50-27 at the midway point.
Things continued in the way of the visitor. The Panthers hit the nets for another 23 points in the third period while holding the Leopards to 12.
The Panthers led 73-39 with one period left.
Leading Bergman in scoring was Asher Fultz with 29 points. Trevor Little and Marcus Bryant added 12 each, Anthony Hodge 10, Erick DeDear and Kaden Henson seven apiece, Elijah Royce six and Tristen Pritchett.
Royce pulled down 16 rebounds.
