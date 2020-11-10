BERGMAN — There was a downpour on Monday night at Bergman. The Panthers and Lady Panthers were raining buckets on their home court during a matchup with Jasper.
The senior girls poured out points that led to a 59-25 win.
In the senior boys contest, Bergman ended the night with a dominant, 84-47, win.
Senior Girls
The Lady Panthers drained eight shots from behind the arc in the first half to put Jasper away early. Bergman went on to a 59-25 non-conference win.
Maddi Holt and Kara Ponder each hit a pair of 3-pointers in the first quarter to lead Bergman to 23 points in the first quarter.
Brooklyn Flud and Halle Emerson each put two points on the board for Jasper and the Lady Pirates faced a 23-4 deficit entering the second frame.
Bergman continued to cruise offensively in the second period led by eight points from Ponder and five by junior Abigail Hodges.
Aubrey Henderson led Jasper with six points in a 10-point team effort.
Bergman held a 44-14 lead at halftime and outscored Jasper by an 11-3 score in the third period.
Scoring slowed in the fourth period and Jasper put eight points on the board while Bergman was held to two field goals.
Ponder finished with 16 points to lead the Lady Panthers. Hodges, Holt and Karen Edwards each scored 11 points. In the win. Kessa Willis added four points while Jalen Burleson, Taylar Cantwell and Tru Cartwright scored two apiece.
Jasper’s Brooklyn Flud led her team with 11 points. Henderson added eight, Emerson four and Madison Johnson two.
Senior Boys
Bergman led the entire way and finished with an 84-47 win over the Pirates.
The Panthers took a 29-11 lead at the first break and increased their double-digit lead to a 52-29 advantage before halftime.
Bergman added another 22 points in the third period while holding Jasper to just nine points.
Entering the fourth period, the home team Panthers held a 74-38 lead and outscored the Pirates by a 10-9 mark to finish the game.
Walker Patton led Bergman with 20 points in the contest. Mingo Kennedy collected 19 points. Elijah Royce added 18 points, Anthony Hodge 16, Erick DeDear six and Kaden Henson five.
Royce and Hodges each pulled down 12 boards to post a double-double each.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.