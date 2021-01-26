NORTH LITTLE ROCK — One senior boys team from the Heart of the Ozarks has a number beside the name of the school to indicate a ranking.
The Panthers of Bergman hold a 21-4 record while going 7-0 as the only team in the 3A-1 with an undefeated record in conference play. Bergman currently holds the No. 4 position in Class 3A according to the recent Arkansas Sports Media Boys High School Basketball Polls. The Panthers visit Valley Springs on Friday.
Valley Springs received votes in Class 3A and Berryville received votes in Class 4A.
The Overall Poll had some movement this week.
Magnolia remains in the top spot with a 14-0 record followed by Little Rock Central.
The new No. 3 is North Little Rock after moving up a position. Bentonville jumped two lines to No. 4. Bryant remains at fifth and Little Rock Parkview jumped a line to sixth. Jonesboro enters the poll at seventh after being previously unranked. Maumelle held its spot at No. 8 and Marion dropped from third to ninth after a 26-point loss last week to Jonesboro. Little Rock Mills and Sylvan Hills round out the poll tied for No. 10.
LR Central leads Class 6A while North Little Rock is second. Bentonville jumped a spot to third while Bryant fell down to third. Fayetteville is No. 5.
Class 5A had changes. LR Parkview is the new No. 1 and Jonesboro moved to second from No. 5. Maumelle dropped a line to third and Sylvan Hill held firm at fourth. Marion left the top line for the bottom line in the fifth spot while still receiving two first-place votes.
Magnolia leads the Class 4A poll as well as the Overall Poll. LR Mills is second in Class 4A followed by Blytheville and then Dardanelle. Brookland enters the poll at No. 5.
Dumas remains atop Class 3A and Osceola is still second. Mayflower holds at third while Bergman enters at No. 4. Clinton sits at No. 5.
Marianna leads Class 2A followed by Caddo Hills and then Flippin. Earle enters the poll at No. 4 and previously unranked Dierks is No. 5.
All the positions changed in Class 1A. Greers Ferry Westside is the new No. 1 after previously being third. Viola fell from the top to second. Nevada County also dropped a line to third. Bradley moved up from fifth to fourth and Izard County Consolidated continues to work down the list and is now No. 5.
