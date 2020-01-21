BERGMAN — Junior high action kept the Panther Palace busy on Monday night as Bergman hosted Green Forest in conference play.
The Junior Panthers won the cat battle over the Junior Tigers, 55-43.
Bergman’s seventh-grade boys ended their contest against Green Forest with a 21-17 victory.
Junior Boys
Bergman created a large lead early and held off a late push from Green Forest to end the night with a 55-43 win.
The Junior Panthers built a 21-8 lead at the first break and held a 20-point lead at halftime, 35-15.
Bergman’s lead grew through the third quarter and Green Forest faced a 48-25 deficit to begin the final 6 minutes.
Green Forest outscored the home team by a 18-7 mark in the final frame but the damage done early was too much to overcome as Bergman claimed a 55-43 win.
Walker Patton scored 22 points in the Bergman win. Mingo Kennedy, Bryson Bauer and Tristen Pritchett added seven points apiece and Brayden Oleson and Kaden Ponder six each.
Seventh-grade boys
Bergman closed out a two-possession game with a 21-17 victory over Green Forest.
Bergman held a slim 10-9 advantage at the end of the first half and scored 11 points in the second half while Green Forest was limited to eight points.
Cody Sain and Dylan Friend put up seven points apiece for the winning squad. Bailey Hensley added four points, Sawyer Schubert two and Trey Sexton one.
