WALDRON — Hitting free throws in a basketball game always helps a team.
On Thursday night, Bergman’s boys tried to advance out of the Class 3A Region 1 Tournament. The Panthers made only 13-of-26 free throw attempts in the final quarter. That was enough as Bergman defeated Charleston, 62-52.
The Panthers entered the fourth period with a 41-30 advantage. Bergman got two field goals from Chance Carter and one each from A.J. Van Lear and Camden Keymer. The rest of the Bergman points came at the free throw line. Eight of the last 10 points came from the charity line for Bergman.
Bergman started the game with an 18-10 advantage. The Panthers got six points each from Elijah Royce and Carter. Asher Fultz hit for four points in the frame as well.
Fultz drained a trey in the second and scored a total of five points. His point total matched those of Charleston. Bergman’s defense held Charleston to five total points in the period.
After trailing, 29-15, at halftime, Charleston outscored Bergman, 15-12, in the frame. Bergman’s highlights in the frame were five points from Royce and Carter hit a trey.
Leading Bergman in scoring was Royce with 17 points. Carter added 15, Fultz 12, Keymer seven, Van Lear five and Shelton Welsh four.
