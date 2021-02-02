NORTH LITTLE ROCK — A 13-point win over rival Valley Springs on Friday night didn’t impress the pollsters as the Panthers of Bergman dropped a spot in the Class 3A rankings of the Arkansas Sports Media High School Boys Basketball Polls.
Berryville received votes, but fell short of making the list in the Class 4A rankings.
Only a few of the polls had any sort of shakeup this week.
Magnolia continues to lead the Overall Poll despite not playing last week. Little Rock Central won two games since the last poll and hold in the No. 2 spot. North Little Rock is 13-1 and is still No. 3 after wins over Bryant and Cabot. Bentonville is fourth. Bryant’s loss and then a win against Conway kept them at No. 5. Maumelle is the new No. 6 after being at eighth. Seventh is Little Rock Parkview who fell a spot despite a three-point win over Sylvan Hills. Jonesboro fell a spot to eighth after three blowout wins last week. Marion held at ninth and Fayetteville enters the poll at No. 10.
Class 6A is led by Little Rock Central and the rest of the classification held their respective rankings. North Little Rock is second followed by Bentonville, Bryant and then Fayetteville.
Four teams received first-place rankings in Class 5A and every position changed this week. Maumelle is the new No. 1 after previously being third. Parkview fell a spot to second. Jonesboro dropped from second to third. Marion advanced a line to fourth and Sylvan Hills fell a position to No. 5.
Magnolia is still the unanimous No. 1 in Class 4A. Blytheville moves up to second from third with a 20-2 record and Little Rock Mills fell a slot to third. Morrilton enters the poll at fourth and Farmington gets in the poll at No. 5.
Class 3A continues to be led by Dumas followed by Osceola and then Mayflower. Clinton moves up to fourth despite not playing a game last week and Bergman fell from fourth to fifth.
Marianna Lee remains atop Class 2A and all the positions below it changed. Flippin moved from third to second into a tie with Earle who was previously fourth. Fourth is now Dierks who was unranked last week and Caddo Hills rounds out the poll at No. 5.
Greers Ferry Westside leads Class 1A. Bradley made a jump to No. 2 after being fourth last week. Nevada County remains at third. Izard County Consolidated moved up a line to fourth and Viola fell from second to fifth.
Arkansas Sports Media High School Boys Basketball Poll
Following is the Overall Top 10 high school boys basketball teams in Arkansas and the top five in Classes 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A as voted by a panel of sports media from around the state for the week ending January 30. Ranking is given with first-place votes received, records, total points and last week's rankings:
OVERALL
1. Magnolia (11) 14-0 160 1
2. Little Rock Central (6) 16-3 158 2
3. North Little Rock 13-1 140 3
4. Bentonville 14-1 116 4
5. Bryant 13-3 83 5
6. Maumelle 13-2 78 8
7. Little Rock Parkview 13-2 72 6
8. Jonesboro 13-3 64 7
9. Marion 14-2 40 9
10. Fayetteville 15-4 12 –
Others receiving votes: Sylvan Hills 9, Little Rock Mills 5, Blytheville 1.
CLASS 6A
1. Little Rock Central (16) 16-3 84 1
2. North Little Rock (1) 13-1 69 2
3. Bentonville 14-1 51 3
4. Bryant 13-3 36 4
5. Fayetteville 15-4 16 5
Others receiving votes: Springdale Har-Ber 1.
CLASS 5A
1. Maumelle (11) 13-2 70 3
2. Little Rock Parkview (4) 13-2 68 1
3. Jonesboro (1) 13-3 58 2
4. Marion (1) 14-2 39 5
5. Sylvan Hills 14-3 19 4
Others receiving votes: LR Christian 1.
CLASS 4A
1. Magnolia (17) 14-0 85 1
2. Blytheville 20-2 65 3
3. Little Rock Mills 11-4 32 2
4. Morrilton 10-5 30 –
5. Farmington 14-4 15 –
Others receiving votes: Southside Batesville 10, Berryville 6, Fountain Lake 5, Brookland 3, Dardanelle 2, Monticello 1, Ozark 1.
CLASS 3A
1. Dumas (16) 9-1 84 1
2. Osceola (1) 12-2 68 2
3. Mayflower 13-1 51 3
4. Clinton 13-5 26 5
5. Bergman 22-4 25 4
Others receiving votes: Manila 1.
CLASS 2A
1. Marianna Lee (16) 8-1 83 1
2. Flippin 20-4 48 3
(tie) Earle 10-1 30 4
4. Dierks 17-2 38 NR
5. Caddo Hills (1) 22-3 36 2
Others receiving votes: Acorn 1, Tuckerman 1.
CLASS 1A
1. Greers Ferry Westside (10) 19-4 71 1
2. Bradley (3) 14-1 57 4
3. Nevada County (2) 13-4 51 3
4. Izard County 20-5 35 5
5. Viola (1) 24-4 22 2
Others receiving votes: Marvell (1) 16, Ridgefield Christian 2.
