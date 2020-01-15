BERGMAN — Every conference win is important.
Tuesday night, Marshall made its last road trip to Bergman in 3A-1East basketball action. Next season, Marshall drops to Class 2A and Bergman moves to the 3A-1 conference.
Bergman set the tone early on Tuesday night and ran away with an 83-65 win.
The Panthers claimed a double-digit lead at the end of the first period, 22-10.
Expanding the scoreboard at halftime, Bergman led, 36-20.
Things got offensive in the second half. Both teams scored 25 points in the third period. The Bergman advantage was still 16 heading into the last frame.
Leading Bergman with a double double was Elijah Royce with 28 points and 16 rebounds.
Shelton Welsh pitched in 14 points for Bergman, Chance Carter 11, Asher Fultz 10, A.J. Van Lear eight, Anthony Hodge four, Kaden Henson three, Austin Dixon and Marcus Bryant two each and Camden Keymer one.
Carter had eight rebounds in the contest.
