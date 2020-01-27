BERGMAN — It was all business early and mercy in the end at the Panther Palace on Friday night.
3A-1East Rose Bud suffered senior high losses during its trip to Bergman. The Panthers ran away with a 71-36 win. The home team senior girls found their spark in the fourth quarter to claim a 49-35 win over the Lady Ramblers.
In junior high, the Junior Lady Panthers took a 37-20 victory but the Junior Panthers suffered a 47-35 loss.
Senior Boys
Rose Bud was in the ballgame for the first 4 minutes. Bergman then took over offensively and quickly pulled away for a 71-36 conference win.
Chance Carter and Asher Fultz each scored four early points to start the game followed by Fultz assisting to Elijah Royce for a score in the paint.
At the 3:57 mark in the opening quarter, Bergman held a 12-10 lead.
The Panthers then exploded for 18-unanswered points led by 11 from Carter.
Carter began the run with a trey from the top of the key and then scored on the next possession with a give-and-go from Royce. Royce kept the run rolling with a score in the post. After a Fultz free throw, Carter drove the lane for a basket and a foul. Carter then completed the three-point play and continued rolling with a steal on defense followed by draining another 3 from the top of the arc.
The run concluded with A.J. Van Lear scoring on a putback and Royce getting his third bucket in the paint.
Sophomore Camden Keymer sank a free throw in the final minute after getting fouled during an offensive rebound.
Bergman began the second period with a 31-14 advantage and got an early score after another Keymer rebound on the offensive boards.
Rose Bud added five points early in the frame before Bergman unleashed for another scoring streak. This time is was an 18-2 run.
Carter began the run with a basket in the post and later scored on a steal and a layup. Royce added six points including four from the charity stripe while Anthony Hodge hit a pair of buckets driving to the goal. Van Lear hit his first long bomb during the run to give Harrison a 51-21 lead.
Rose Bud managed seven points in the final 2 minutes of the first half but Bergman responded after a Carter free throw when Van Lear hit a step-back 3-pointer and then scored on the next possession by cutting to the basket.
Bergman controlled a 57-28 lead to begin the third period and picked up where they left off.
On the first possession of the third, Royce drove the left baseline and put a two-handed slam over the front of the rim. With the crowd still electrified, Van Lear followed with a 3 from the top of the key to give the Panthers a 62-28 edge.
Keymer scored the next Bergman basket after a Kaden Henson steal on defense and Jacob Edmonson helped the Panthers continue to build the lead with a 3-pointer from the left wing with 3:02 remaining in the third.
Austin Dixon ended the Bergman scoring in the third by completing a three-point play after pulling down an offensive rebound.
The fourth period began with the home-team Panthers holding a 71-36 lead. With the clock rolling the rest of the way, Bergman outscored Rose Bud by a 6-2 margin. Eli Wilson scored the first Bergman bucket of the fourth with a putback and Peyton Henson scored on a drive.
Peyton Henson ended the night with an up-and-under basket while driving to the goal to set the final score and give Bergman a 77-38 conference win.
Carter led the way with 20 points on the night for the Panthers. Royce finished with 16 and Van Lear had 14. Fultz and Keymer added five apiece, Edmonson, Hodge and Peyton Henson four each, Dixon three and Wilson two.
Senior Girls
It was a game of runs in the senior girls game. In the end, it was Bergman with the final run and a 49-35 win over the Lady Ramblers.
Bergman began the fourth period facing a 31-29 deficit after watching Rose Bud end the third quarter on a 14-2 run.
The Lady Panthers then went on a 20-4 run of their own during the fourth. Maddie Holt hit back-to-back 3-pointers along with seven free throws in the final frame. Courtney Menke drained a long trey from the left wing and Emma Graddy scored on a jumper. A pair of Mahkynlee Baker free throws rounded out the scoring and Bergman finished with the conference win.
The Lady Panthers opened the game with Kara Ponder scoring on a drive to the basket. Graddy and Holt combined for three points at the line followed by Karsen Edwards scoring off a Menke pass.
Graddy scored the final points of the first after Baker drove the lane and kicked out a pass to her on the left wing.
Rose Bud drained a pair of 3s to inch closer, trailing 10-8 at the first break.
The Lady Ramblers took an 11-10 lead after hitting a trey to begin the second period.
Holt gave Bergman the lead back after a pair of free throws.
Rose Bud took a 13-12 lead on the next possession before Bergman went on a 14-2 run.
Ponder began the run with a trey. Bergman then got six-straight freebies with two from Edwards and four by Holt.
Menke then drained her second trey before Holt hit a left-handed layup after a steal on defense with 10.1 seconds left in the second period.
Edwards scored all three Bergman points in the third during Rose Bud’s run to retake the lead.
Holt scored 23 points in the Bergman including 15-of-16 at the charity stripe. Edwards added seven points, Menke and Graddy six each, Ponder five and Baker two.
Junior Girls
Bergman never allowed more than three points in any of the first three quarter while they built a lead and held on for a 37-20 win.
The Junior Lady Panthers held a 7-2 lead at the first break and extended the advantage to a 12-5 score at halftime.
Thirteen points were scored by the home team in the third while Rose Bud added one field goal and a free throw.
Rose Bud scored 12 points in the final 6 minutes but Bergman matched offenses with 12 of their own to take the win.
Ruby Trammell scored 11 points to lead Bergman. Madeline Moon added 10 points, Taylar Cantwell and Jalen Burleson six each and Daizie Riggs and Madison Huskey two apiece.
Junior Boys
Bergman’s only loss of the night came from the Junior Ramblers defeating the Junior Panthers, 47-35.
Rose Bud held a 14-7 advantage at the end of the first break and both teams scored seven points in the second as the Junior Ramblers owned a 21-14 halftime lead.
The visitors outscored Bergman by a 15-10 mark in the third frame and both teams put 11 points on the scoreboard in the fourth period as the Junior Panthers were defeated.
Walker Patton scored 12 points for Bergman. Bryson Bauer added seven, Tristen Pritchett six, Mingo Kennedy and Brayden Oleson four apiece and Kaden Ponder two.
