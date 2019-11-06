JASPER — The Jasper Junior High Basketball Tournament is in the books and one school finished with a sweep by taking both championship games.
Bergman’s Junior Panthers ran away in the final game on Monday with a 63-39 win over Valley Springs.
Blue and gold stayed prosperous in the junior girls game. The Junior Lady Panthers of Bergman finished their bracket in a 40-34 win over Western Grove.
Junior Boys
Bergman created a big lead and held on for a 63-39 win over Valley Springs in the finals of the tournament.
The Junior Panthers held a 20-7 lead at the first break and increased the difference to a 36-17 score at halftime.
Bergman outscored Valley Springs by a 19-12 margin in the third quarter and entered the final period with a 55-29 lead.
Valley Springs cut into the deficit in the fourth period with a 10-8 advantage but the Junior Panthers held on to take the tournament title.
Walker Patton scored 21 points for Bergman in the final game. Mingo Kennedy added 12 points, Bryson Bauer and Brayden Oleson nine each, Carter Sain four, Michael Jordan three, Tristen Pritchett and Kaden Ponder two apiece and Zion Fultz one.
Junior Girls
Bergman withstood a late push by Western Grove to win the tournament by a 40-34 score.
The ballgame finished the first quarter with a 12-7 lead going to the Junior Lady Panthers. The score stayed close leading up to halftime and Bergman controlled a 21-15 lead at intermission.
A 12-7 edge went the way of the Junior Lady Panthers in the third quarter and Bergman entered the fourth quarter with a 33-22 lead.
Western Grove outscored Bergman in the final 6 minutes by a 12-7 difference.
Madeline Moon was the top scorer with 16 points for Bergman. Ruby Trammell added 10 points, Jalen Burleson six, Jaxon Duque four and Taylar Cantrell and Madison Huskey two.
Kaleena Ricketts scored 11 points to lead Western Grove. Jailyn Jackson added eight points, Tara Yocham seven, Kaylee Rockwell four and Anny Stewart and Paige Chaney two apiece.
