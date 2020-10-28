North Arkansas College hosted the first ever pairing between the senior boys and senior girls of Bergman against the newly formed Bears and Lady Bears of Ozark Mountain School District on Tuesday afternoon at Pioneer Pavilion.
A slow start for the Lady Panthers quickly turned into a big lead by halftime and Bergman cruised to a 67-42 win.
In the senior boys contest, the Panthers followed suit with the Lady Panthers. Bergman began the game slow but found their groove in the second quarter to run away with a 76-37 victory.
Senior Girls
The Lady Panthers drained 11 3-pointers in a 67-42 win over OMSD.
Bergman came out of the gates with a full-court press that wasn’t slowing down the Lady Bears. Four early turnovers by Bergman resulted in OMSD holding a 7-3 lead.
Macy Young scored four points for the Lady Bears while Brooklynn Baker tacked on another three points from the field during the early goings.
Bergman then responded with a 10-0 run. Maddi Holt scored her first points of the game and the rest of the team followed. Kessa Willis tallied five points in the first frame while Kara Ponder sank a pair of shots from behind the arc.
Young responded with back-to-back OMSD field goals and had eight points at the end of the first period with OMSD trailing by a 16-12 score.
Six minutes into the second quarter, Bergman had turned a four-point lead into a 23-point advantage.
Holt exploded for 17 points in the frame including three shots from downtown. Tru Cartwright scored seven-straight points for the Lady Panthers while Willis and junior Abigail Hodges each scored after a steal in transition.
Baker scored the first two field goals for OMSD before Jailyn Jackson sank a shot from the top of the key. Baker hit two charity shots in the final minute of the first half and the Lady Bears faced a 44-21 deficit going into the locker room at halftime.
Scoring slowed for Bergman in the second half but they continued to win the offensive battle.
Holt hit a pair of triples as Bergman outscored OMSD by a 14-11 mark in the third period.
Baker kept the offense moving with three field goals in the paint while Jordyn Jackson sank a shot for three points.
The Lady Panthers led by a 58-32 score entering the final 8 minutes.
Katlyn Campbell hit the books for five points to lead the Lady Panthers in the fourth. Hodges and Cartwright each sank a shot to give Bergman nine points before the final buzzer.
Baker and Young each hit two field goals in the fourth while Amara Collins added to the stat sheet with a score in the post.
The Bergman win was led by 25 points from Holt. Cartwright collected 11 points while Ponder and Hodges each shot for eight points. Willis had seven points, Campbell five and Karsen Edwards three.
Baker scored 19 points to lead the Lady Bears. Young finished with 14 and Jailyn Jackson, Jordyn Jackson and Collins each scored three points.
Senior Boys
It’s hard to stop a train once it builds up steam. That was the case on Tuesday night when Bergman rolled over OMSD for a 76-37 win.
Both teams were within one point of each other after the first 8 minutes were completed.
Asher Fultz led Bergman with six early points and Ethan Brumley scored eight in the first period.
Bergman began the second frame trailing by a 13-12 score and began scoring at will.
Bergman had a 19-13 lead with Fultz scoring on back-to-back steals before OMSD could find the bottom of the net.
The Bears rallied behind a pair of buckets from Aidan Fletcher to get within, 24-23.
Bergman then attacked the paint with a bucket from both Fultz and Elijah Royce before Walker Patton got a steal on the defensive end and sank a 3 from the left wing.
Walker Robinson scored on a putback for the Bears but Bergman finished the first half on a 9-2 run.
Kaden Henson took control of the offense by crashing the boards and scoring in transition before Patton hit his second 3 of the night to give Bergman a 40-27 lead at halftime.
Bergman scored 36 points in the second half while holding OMSD to just 10 total points. Patton hit for eight points in the third while Royce had a left-handed dunk in transition after a steal for two of his seven third-quarter points.
Marcus Bryant hit a pair of shots in the fourth for five points while Anthony Hodge and Tristen Pritchett each collected four points in the frame. Mingo Kennedy scored on a drive to the basket and Bergman pulled away for a Mercy Rule win.
Fultz scored 21 points in three periods to lead Bergman in scoring. Patton sank 17 points, Royce 13, Hodge and Henson six apiece, Bryant five and Kennedy and Pritchett four each.
Fletcher and Brumley each finished with eight points to lead the Bears. Robinson scored six points, Keagan Ricketts five, Dom Giles and Evann Dean three apiece and Marcus Bunch and Gavin Freeman two each.
