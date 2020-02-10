MARSHALL — The final 3A-East regular season game for Bergman paired them against the Bobcats of Marshall on Friday night.
The final contest of the night featured the Panthers winning the senior boys game over Marshall, 76-37.
Junior boys action featured Bergman coming from behind for a 60-44 victory.
Senior Boys
Bergman built on their lead the entire contest and defeated Marshall, 76-37.
The Panthers jumped out to a 27-12 lead at the first break and built a 49-26 lead at halftime.
Marshall was limited to five points in the third while Bergman added another 19 points to the scoreboard.
The margin got bigger in the fourth as Bergman outscored Marshall by an 18-6 difference in the final 8 minutes to run away with the victory.
Elijah Royce tallied a double-double for Bergman with 25 points and 13 rebounds. Chance Carter posted 20 points, Shelton Welsh 13, Camden Keymer and Anthony Hodge four apiece, Trevor Little three and Clayten Smith and Austin Dixon two each.
Junior Boys
Marshall held the lead in the junior boys contest through the first three periods, but Bergman exploded in the fourth to take a 60-44 win.
Marshall held a slim 14-12 lead at the end of the first and increased the margin over the Junior Panthers to a 28-22 score at halftime.
Bergman narrowed the score slightly at the end of the third period, trailing 41-36.
The Junior Panthers then put up 24 points in the final 6 minutes while holding Marshall to three points to take the win.
Walker Patton’s 40 points led the Bergman charge in the win. Mingo Kennedy added 11 points, Bryson Bauer four, Kaden Ponder three and Tristen Pritchett two.
