BERGMAN — It was a short drive for Lead Hill basketball fans on Tuesday night.
Traveling to Bergman for non-conference games, Lead Hill’s trip home was longer than the trip to the game. The Tigers were defeated by Bergman, 72-40, while the Lady Panthers defeated Lead Hill in senior girls action, 70-53.
Senior Boys
Four Bergman players scored in double figures as the Panthers defeated Lead Hill, 72-40.
Bergman jumped out to a 24-6 lead at the end of the first period and then pushed it to 45-16 at halftime.
The Panthers had a 33-point lead to activate the mercy rule in the final period.
Leading Bergman in scoring was Elijah Royce with 20 points. A.J. Van Lear added 12, Shelton Welsh and Austin Dixon 10 each, Asher Fultz six, Jaxon Savage and Clayten Smith four each and Kaden Henson, Marcus Bryant and Camron Grisham two apiece.
Senior Girls
Bergman used a solid second quarter on the way to posting a 70-53 win.
The ballgame was tied at 13 at the end of the first period. Bergman scored a 21-11 second frame to take a double-digit lead to the lockerroom.
Both teams kept the points rolling in the third period as Bergman outscored the Lady Tigers, 22-19.
Leading Bergman in scoring was Maddie Holt with 27 points. Karsen Edwards and Kara Ponder added 13 points each, Courtney Menke six, Emma Graddy five, Mahkynlee Baker four and Elena Mendez two.
Lead Hill was led by Kelsey Rogers with 28 points. Kaya Huebner added 14, Lily Norman 10 and Elizabeth Sawyer one.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.