JASPER — The Bergman senior boys continued their non-conference play on Monday night.
Traveling to Jasper, the Panthers wasted little time in rolling to a big 75-19 win over Jasper.
Bergman eased its way to a 22-7 lead after the first period and then moved it to 45-9 at intermission.
Jasper managed 10 points in the third period, but the Panthers added 26 to the board and led 71-19 with one clock-running quarter left.
Leading Bergman in scoring was Walker Patton with 24 points. Kaden Henson and Asher Fultz added 14 each, Elijah Royce and Anthony Hodge eight each, Trevor Little four and Erick DeDear three.
Royce pulled down 10 rebounds in the contest.
