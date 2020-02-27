WALDRON — It has been a battle of injuries for the Lady Panthers of Bergman this season.
Even with the adversity, the Lady Panthers gave everything that they had on Wednesday night in the opening game of the Class 3A Region 1 Tournament that was held at Waldron High School.
Bergman fell to Charleston, 44-32. The loss ends the season for the Lady Panthers.
The turning point came in the third period.
Maddie Holt hit a trey for the Lady Panthers with 7:01 left in the third period. That bucket gave Bergman an 18-16 lead.
Charleston then broke the game wide open.
The Lady Tigers hit three 3-pointers in a row. They added another basket to take a 27-18 lead.
Hitting two more treys, the Lady Tigers moved ahead, 33-18.
Bergman broke the string of 17-straight points with a free throw by Mahkynlee Baker.
Charleston added one more point on a free throw after collecting an offensive foul and being fouled.
Bergman didn't throw in the towel. After trailing, 34-19, entering the final period, the Lady Pirates scored the first six points of the fourth period.
Baker started the run then Karsen Edwards hit a free throw. Kessa Willis drained a trey to make it a nine-point game.
Charleston then hit the next five points at the charity stripe. Holt ended that run with a pair of her own free throws. Those freebies came with 2:02 left in the game.
Bergman could not get closer than 12 points.
In the first three minutes of the game. Edwards, Baker and Holt each scored two points to give Bergman a 6-4 lead.
Charleston regrouped and took an 11-8 advantage after one period.
A Holt trey was followed by a Willis free throw to set the halftime score at 16-15.
Holt led Bergman in scoring with 14 points. Baker added seven, Willis five, Edwards three, Elena Mendez two and Jalen Burleson one.
