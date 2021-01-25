BERGMAN — Bergman fans have yet to witness the Panthers or Lady Panthers lose a 3A-1 contest this season.
On Friday night at home, Bergman added another pair of wins when Elkins visited the Panther Palace.
The senior boys game ended the night with a 13-point win going to the Panthers, 75-62. Bergman’s Lady Panthers suffocated the Lady Elk, 70-29.
Senior Boys
It was a busy night on the free throw line as Bergman hit 37-of-42 at the stripe while holding off a late push by Elkins. The Panthers advanced to a 7-0 conference record and continue to hold sole possession of the top spot in the 3A-1 after a 75-62 win over the Elk.
After leading by as many as 27 points in the second period, Bergman’s advantage had dwindled down to seven points with 2:09 remaining.
It was as close as the Elk would get as the next six points went to the home team at the foul line. Asher Fultz hit five of the freebies in the final minute while Walker Patton aded another to seal the win.
Elkins was held to just two field goals in the first period while Bergman built momentum to the tune of a 29-point quarter.
The Panthers opened the game on a 19-3 run that had the Elkins fans in their seats.
Fultz scored 16 of his game high 31 points in the opening period that included a pair of timely 3-pointers to keep the Panthers surging. Elijah Royce was 6-of-6 at the foul line and the big man scored eight points including a dunk off a steal at half court that got the home crowd energized.
Patton ended the opening period with a trey from the left corner to give Bergman a 29-7 edge at the first break.
The second quarter was more evenly matched. Marcus Bryant came off the bench and provided all eight of Bergman’s points during a 4-minute stretch.
Both teams scored 18 points and Bergman took a 47-25 lead into halftime.
The third period was an offensive struggle for the home-team Panthers and Elkins began chipping away at the deficit. Anthony Hodge scored off a Royce assist and Fultz hit a long jumper as the only two field goals for Bergman.
Elkins outscored the Panthers by a 21-10 mark to narrow the margin to a 57-46 score to start the fourth period.
Elkins hit four 3-pointers to take the game into single-digits, but Bryant continued to give the Panthers an offensive spark with five much-needed points.
Bergman shot 10-of-14 in the fourth period at the foul line.
Fultz led the way with 31 points along with 18 from Patton and 13 by Bryant. Royce finished with nine points and Hodge added four.
Bergman earned a long break and will play rival Valley Springs on the road this Friday.
Senior Girls
The senior girls game was 6-minutes removed before Elkins proved they could make a basket. The Lady Panthers had no problem scoring. Bergman connected on 14 3-pointers en route to a 70-29 win over the Lady Elk.
Ten players scored for Bergman in the ballgame and eight of them found the bottom of the net in the opening frame.
Kara Ponder hit a pair of treys along with five points from Maddie Holt and four by Abby Hodges to help build a 19-6 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Bergman sophomore Madeline Moon opened the second period with a three-point play that was later matched by Elkins.
The Lady Panthers then began a 23-0 run over a 6-minute span that included four-straight 3-pointers in short order.
Ruby Trammell and Holt each contributed six points to go with Ponder’s third 3 of the night. Kessa Willis completed a three-point play as Bergman compiled 26 points in the quarter to build a 45-11 halftime lead.
Elkins found some offense int he third period but Bergman threw it right back at them.
Another five treys in the third period from five different players gave helped the Lady Panthers outscore Elkins by a 19-14 score. Bergman ended the period on an 11-0 run with Tru Cartwright scoring five points and a bucket from deep by Taylar Cantwell. Cantwell assisted to Trammell in the left corner for a trey to make it a 64-25 score entering the fourth quarter.
The clock rolled for the final 8 minutes while Bergman’s Jalen Burleson drained a 3 and scored on a putback to go with a Cantwell free throw for the final six points for the Lady Panthers.
Holt led Bergman with 14 points. Ponder and Trammell scored nine each, Hodges and Cantwell seven apiece, Willis, Cartwright, Burleson and Moon five each and Karsen Edwards four.
The Lady Panthers take their 18-game winning streak to West Fork on Wednesday to continue conference action.
