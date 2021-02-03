GREEN FOREST — It was a catfight on Tuesday night when Bergman and Green Forest hooked up.
Bergman left Fred Grim Gym with a 69-56 win.
The Panthers took control of the game in the third period. Bergman outscored the Tigers, 22-8. That bulge helped the team to increase its halftime lead, 38-32, to, 60-40, with one quarter left.
Green Forest won the fourth period to slice the lead to 13 points.
In the first period, the Panthers popped the nets for 18 points while Green Forest hit for 14.
Leading Bergman in scoring was Walker Patton. He had 28 points while hitting nine treys in the game. Elijah Royce added 23, Asher Fultz 10 and Anthony Hodge eight.
