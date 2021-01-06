BERGMAN — Arguably the best basketball rivalry in Class 3A did not disappoint on Tuesday night.
Bergman hosted Valley Springs for a four-game set on the Panther Palace hardwood and had the upper hand at the end of each contest.
The senior boys game resulted in a 64-57 win for the home-team Panthers. The Lady Panthers needed an extra 4 minutes, but managed a 57-56 overtime win over the Lady Tigers.
Both junior games went to Bergman. The junior boys game was a 61-31 score and the junior girls finished with a 44-28 verdict.
Senior Boys
After trailing the majority of the first half, Bergman took the lead at the start of the third period and never relinquished the advantage on its way to a 64-57 conference win.
Brock Lippe and Trell Trammell combined for five shots from behind the arc in the first half as the Tigers put together a pair of 13-point quarters. Colby Ketchum scored an aggressive five points in the second frame to give Valley Springs a 26-25 edge at halftime.
Bergman opened the third period on an 11-3 run and countered Valley Springs’ attack the rest of the way.
Four different Panthers scored in the initial run. Walker Patton drained a 3 from the left corner to give Bergman a 36-30 lead. Asher Fultz followed with another trey off a kickoff pass from Patton and Elijah Royce scored five of his seven third-quarter points in the final two minutes of the period to continue pushing the lead.
Lippe hit a pair of 3-pointers to end the scoring for Valley Springs in the period and after trailing by as many as nine points, the Tigers faced a 49-43 deficit to begin the fourth quarter.
Marcus Bryant scored the only Bergman bucket in the first 4 minutes of the fourth with a score in transition. Valley Springs was unable to take the lead back during the drought.
Trammell, Lippe and Ketchum each scored two points in the early minutes, but could only get the Tigers within two points with 4 minutes remaining, trailing 51-49.
Bergman found its offense again when Anthony Hodge scored on a drive followed by a a pair of free throws by both Patton and Hodge.
Trammell hit his fifth 3 of the game during that stretch but Bergman continued to put points on the board.
Royce scored under the goal before assisting to Bryant on the next play. A free throw from Royce and then another two points from Patton at the stripe in the closing seconds put the game.
Patton finished with 20 points to lead the Panthers to victory. Royce put 15 points on the board, Fultz 12, Bryant seven, Hodge six and Kaden Henson four.
Trammell hit for 23 Valley Springs points. Lippe added 17, Ketchum nine and Jordan Cape six.
Senior Girls
Trailing by a 9-0 score to start the game and down by 10 in the third period can dampen a team’s spirit. Not the case for Bergman as they battled back on both occasions. The Lady Panthers only led the game during a few short-lived stretches but were able to force overtime and pull away for a 57-56 conference win over Valley Springs.
Karsen Edwards hit a trey from the top of the key to spark a late push by Bergman, but with 22.0 seconds remaining in regulation, Valley Springs’ Haylie Fry hit a pair of shots at the free throw line to give the Lady Tigers a 52-50 advantage.
At the 5.7 second mark, Bergman called a timeout to design an inbounds play. The Lady Panther’s bread and butter all season has been from behind the arc. On this play, junior guard Maddi Holt got the ball under the goal. Holt put up a quick shot, got her own rebound and then found the bottom of the net to force overtime.
The 52-52 score became a 56-52 Valley Springs lead as Fry controlled the offensive boards to score on a putback before teammate Karyce Flud pulled down a rebound that led to a pair of points at the free throw line by the sophomore. It proved to be the final Lady Tiger points of the contest.
All the points that Bergman would need were found in the final minute. Kessa Willis fed Kara Ponder down low for a quick bucket with just under a minute remaining.
Leading by a 56-54 score, Valley Springs was able to burn time off the clock before Willis picked a Lady Tiger pass with 15.1 seconds remaining. A Bergman timeout ended with Willis getting the ball back. The junior found her way into the paint and scored at the rim while drawing a foul from the Lady Tigers. The Willis free throw found the bottom of the net to give the Lady Panthers a 57-56 lead with 5.1 seconds remaining.
Valley Springs was able to get the ball across the timeline but the final shot fell short and Bergman celebrated the win.
Bergman was held to only two 3-pointers in the first half while Valley Springs built a 33-24 lead before halftime.
Valley Springs’ 9-0 lead to start the game turned into a 14-4 edge led by a pair of treys from Whitney Coffelt and another six points from Maura Moore at the point position.
Bergman rallied to take a 20-19 lead at the 6:09 mark in the second after a Willis steal that resulted in a layup. Valley Springs responded with a 14-4 run before halftime.
A tie game at 24 apiece turned into a slew of Lady Tiger points after Coffelt hit her third 3 of the game. Cayley Patrick scored in the paint followed by back-to-back buckets from Flud to force the halftime score, 33-24.
Valley Springs had a 37-27 lead in the third period before Bergman went on a 14-0 run to take the lead back. Holt and Willis each hit a long bomb to go with an Abbi Hodge bucket. Madeline Moon capped the run with two quick buckets to give Bergman its biggest lead of the ballgame, 41-37.
Moore scored five unanswered points at the end fo the period and Valley Springs led to start the fourth period, 42-41.
Edwards led the Bergman scoring with 14 points. Willis finished with 13 points, Holt 11, Ponder nine, Hodges six and Moon four.
Fry scored 16 points to lead Valley Springs. Moore added 15 points, Coffelt 10, Flud eight, Halle Miller five and Patrick two.
Junior Boys
A close game early turned into a 30-point win for Bergman’s Junior Panthers over Valley Springs, 61-31.
Bergman held an 8-4 edge at the first break but extended the lead to a 25-16 score at halftime.
The Junior Panthers outscored their opponent by a 20-11 score in the third and 15-11 in the final 6 minutes.
Kaden Ponder scored 22 points to lead Bergman. Bryson Bauer added 12 points, Dylan Friend 11, Zion Fultz eight, Kaden Baker three, Talan Hall and Trae Sexton two apiece and Calvin Cowart one.
Valley Springs got nine points from Levi Carey, Nate Helms eight, Logan Avery five, Parker Spaw four, Kaedon Roberts three and Keyton Carnahan two.
Junior Girls
Bergman took the early lead and fed the rim on its way to a 44-28 junior girls win over the Junior Lady Tigers.
The Junior Lady Panthers held a 16-5 advantage after one period and increased the difference to a 27-15 score at halftime.
Valley Springs outscored Bergman by an 8-5 score in the third but Bergman won the fourth period, 12-5.
Ruby Trammell led Bergman with 14 points. Kiersten Lowry added 11 points, Jasmine DeDear nine, Jaxen Duque six and Madison Huskey four.
Macy Willis and Camie Moore scored six apiece for Valley Springs. Eliza Drewry added five, Landrey King four, Tayla Trammell three and Katey Henson and Savannah Ketchum two each.
