LITTLE ROCK — The tennis season came to a close on Tuesday for many players around the state during the Class 3A State Tennis Tournament held at Burns Park Tennis Center in Little Rock.
Bergman was represented in both the boys and girls doubles competition while Valley Springs had one boy in the singles bracket.
Kara Ponder and Maddie Holt claimed a third-place doubles finish for Bergman. The Panthers doubles team of A.J. Van Lear and Austin Dixon came in fourth.
Valley Springs’ Teagan James won his first match but fell short of the semifinals.
Senior Girls
Ponder and Holt reached the state tournament and took control early.
The duo won their first match by a 6-1, 6-0 score over Fountain Lake’s team of Emma Kaumeyer and Angela Coriaty.
The second round paired the Lady Panthers against Destini Chase and Callie Henson of Piggott. Ponder and Holt walked away with a 6-2, 6-3 win over the Lady Mohawks.
The semifinals were a tough match against the eventual state champions of Brianna Phillips and Barbara Phillips from Lisa Academy. The Lady Jaguars handed the Bergman team a 6-1, 6-0 defeat.
The final match for Bergman’s senior girls doubles team was against Maddy Bacon and Cheyenne Cates of Cave City in the third-place game.
Ponder and Holt finished with a win over their final opponent, 8-4.
Senior Boys
Bergman’s Van Lear and Dixon fought all the way to the very end of their fourth match in the state tournament.
The Panther duo opened the tournament with a 6-0, 6-2 win over Drew Central’s Trenton Eubanks and Jesse Mosley.
Second round action produced another Bergman win. Van Lear and Dixon were faced opposite Wesley Groves and Trent Hoskins of McGehee and the Bergman team advanced to the semifinals with a 6-2, 6-4 victory on the hardcourt.
The semifinal matchup required three sets against Cooper Harris and Michael Palmer of Piggott. Van Lear and Dixon finished the match with a loss to the Mohawk pair, 7-5, 6-7, 7-4.
The two Panthers were defeated in the fourth-place game by Harding Academy’s Ryan McCoy and Andrew Ross, 9-7.
Valley Springs’ James opened the tournament with a 6-1, 6-3 singles win over Lane Simmons of McGehee. James finished his run in the tournament with a 6-1, 6-2 loss to Adam Frankowski of Baptist Prep in the second round. James was undefeated on the year until the final game and went 16-1 for the season.
