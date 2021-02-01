VALLEY SPRINGS — It was a chance for Valley Springs to defend its home court on Friday night with Bergman coming to call.
The previous meeting between the two schools resulted in two Bergman victories in closely contested games.
Friday night that was not the case. Bergman romped over Valley Springs in both games and left with 3A-1 wins. The Panthers defeated Valley Springs, 61-48, and the Lady Panthers posted a 57-47 win.
Senior Boys
Bergman trapped its way to a 61-48 win over Valley Springs.
Valley Springs senior Jordan Cape scored on an offensive putback with 2:21 left in the third period to pull the Tigers to within, 44-41.
Bergman’s offense was not clicking and the Tigers had opportunities to move closer or tie the game. However, Bergman’s halfcourt trap prevented the Tigers from getting an opportunity to shoot as the squad had four turnovers on five possessions.
The last Tiger turnover gave Bergman the ball back and Anthony Hodge scored inside for Bergman. That basket started the Panthers on a 7-0 run that lasted a minute into the fourth period.
Asher Fultz was the next Bergman person to score to push the visitors to a 48-41 lead at the end of the third period.
Turnovers for the Tigers once again reared its head and two giveaways resulted in an Elijah Royce bucket and a free throw by Hodge.
Bergman held its first double-digit lead at 51-41.
Brock Lippe scored for the Tigers and Trell Trammell connected on two free throws. That narrowed the lead to 51-45, but that was as close as the Tigers could get in the final period.
Hodge hit another free throw and Fultz connected on a layup and was fouled.
Valley Springs received another score from Trammell. A 4-0 run by Royce pushed the lead back to double digits.
Colby Ketchum connected on a free throw with 2:14 left in the game for Valley Springs. Bergman then held the ball for 54 seconds before being fouled. Fultz connected on two free throws.
He later hit another free throw to set the final score.
Valley Springs started the game on a bucket by Cape.
Fultz scored and Walker Patton hit a charity toss to give Bergman its first lead at 3-2.
The lead traded hands three times before the Tigers opened up their biggest lead at 17-13 on a Cape bucket.
Bergman then scored the last seven points which included a trey by Patton with 14 seconds left to give the Panthers the lead at the end of the first, 20-17. They never lost the lead again.
Valley Springs was able to cut a seven-point Bergman lead to two points deep in the second frame.
Trammell hit a trey and Ketchum scored on an offensive putback to make the score 28-26.
Bergman finished the period with a 32-28 advantage.
Leading Bergman in scoring was Fultz with 19 points. Hodge added 14, Royce and Patton 11 each and Marcus Bryant six.
Valley Springs was led by Trammell with 13 points. Hunter Reese, Ketchum and Lippe had nine points each. Reese scored all nine of his on 3-pointers in the third period. Cape added eight points.
Senior Girls
Bergman took the lead in the first period and never gave it up as the Lady Panthers defeated Valley Springs, 57-47.
Bergman put the game away in the third period. Leading, 32-23, after Lady Tigers Halle Miller completed a three-point play, Bergman held the Lady Tigers without a field goal the last 5:48 of the quarter.
The Lady Panther post player Karsen Edwards scored inside to start a 14-3 run to close the period.
Kara Ponder drained a trey next that was followed by a bucket from Abigail Hodges. Maddi Holt scored on an offensive putback to give the Lady Panthers a 41-23 lead.
Whitney Coffelt of Valley Springs was fouled on a 3-point attempt. She connected on three attempts to account for the Lady Tigers last points of the frame.
Ruby Trammell scored for Bergman and then Holt hit a 3-pointer from the right wing to set the score at the end of the third at 46-26.
Valley Springs made a frantic run late in the game as Miller scored eight points and Coffelt hit seven and Emma Graddy six. The Lady Tigers cut the lead to 51-41, but the team could never get the lead out of double digits.
Maura Moore and Coffelt each had four first quarter Valley Springs points as the Lady Tigers had a four-point lead twice in the first period.
Ponder scored to cut the Lady Tiger lead to 8-6. A bucket by Madeline Moon tied the contest and Hodges scored to put Bergman ahead 10-8 at the quarter’s end. The Lady Panthers scored all six points in the final 1:13.
Ponder opened the second with a basket that was answered by two Moore free throws. Tru Cartwright scored for Bergman.
Valley Springs put the gap to a point after Miller hit her first 3-pointer of the game.
Kessa Willis added points for Bergman that was answered with an offensive putback and bucket for Moore. The score score was 16-15 at that point.
After Bergman scored seven straight points, the Lady Tigers could never get within five the rest of the way.
Leading Bergman in scoring was Ponder with 14 points. Holt added 12, Hodges 10, Trammell six, Edwards five, Cartwright and Willis four each and Moon two.
Valley Springs was led by Miller and Coffelt with 14 each. Moore pitched in 10, Graddy six and Cayley Patrick three.
